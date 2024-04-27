Make moments more special with Red Ribbon’s new round dedication cakes

All kinds of celebrations and wins can be made more special and meaningful with a delicious cake, and a heartfelt message. Big celebrations get a wonderful centerpiece, while small wins become more memorable through a sweet treat. Red Ribbon's all-new Round Dedication Cakes is an ideal choice for special moments!

These Round Dedication Cakes are the newest designs of Red Ribbon's celebration favorites. The new design elevates celebrations into special memories with its pleasing round shape, while keeping the delicious taste you enjoy and love, making the Round Dedication Cake a delectable, all-around cake.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a Chocolate Dedication Cake, a classic favorite with delicious and moist chocolate filling and fudgy icing that'll sweeten up anyone's day.

Add more color to your kids’ celebrations, with Rainbow Dedication Cake’s enjoyable chocolate-rich and colorful slices that brighten up occasions, or mark your celebrations with Vanilla Sprinkles Dedication Cake’s whimsical, colorful twist on creamy, vanilla slices.

For more elegant moments, the Creamy Caramel Dedication Cake offers an indulgent caramel treat but is delightfully light with just the right sweetness, or you can go with the Mocha Dedication Cake and enjoy a wonderful mix of chocolate and coffee flavors combined with crisp chocolate pearls.

Whichever you choose, Red Ribbon's Round Dedication Cakes will make any celebration special all year round.

Visit your nearest Red Ribbon store and indulge in the all-new Round Dedication Cakes, now available in your favorite flavors: Chocolate, Rainbow, Vanilla Sprinkles, Creamy Caramel, and Mocha. Also available on the Red Ribbon website, Red Ribbon app, or GrabFood and foodpanda apps. Prices start at P450. PR