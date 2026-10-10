Make more moments together with JBL PartyBox

MANILA — As Filipino families get ready for the holiday season, homes across the country are preparing for more gatherings, reunions, and time spent together. From weekend salo-salo and movie nights to the inevitable karaoke session, JBL Philippines brings entertainment home with the JBL PartyBox 130 and PartyBox 330, delivering powerful, clear sound made for bringing everyone together.

Powerful sound for every gathering

The JBL PartyBox 130 brings the PartyBox experience in a compact, portable format, delivering powerful JBL sound with up to 15 hours of playtime, AI Sound Boost, Smart EQ, and a futuristic light show that adds energy to any gathering. Its foldable ergonomic handle makes it easy to bring from room to room, while its IPX4 splashproof design makes it ready for both indoor and outdoor occasions. It also features dual microphone and guitar inputs, Auracast™ connectivity, and JBL One App support for added flexibility and control.

Taking the experience further, the JBL PartyBox 330 delivers powerful, immersive sound designed to fill the room and keep the energy going. Its AI Sound Boost and Smart EQ help create an enhanced listening experience, while its adaptive light show adds another layer to the entertainment. With up to 18 hours of playtime and Fast Charge for up to two additional hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging, the PartyBox 330 is built for longer gatherings. It also features Auracast™, optical input, USB-C audio, JBL One App control, and dual microphone and guitar inputs.