Making books more accessible

Aiming to reach 1 million new readers, Big Bad Wolf Books is extending its efforts across the islands. With unbeatable deals, discounts, and other delights, the Book Sale is set to bring together book enthusiasts and budding bookworms for a fantastic time.

“Our ultimate commitment is to make books accessible to everyone. That’s why we make purposeful efforts to bring the Book Sale to different cities across the country,” said Big Bad Wolf Books Philippine Partner Carol Chuaying.

“We’re here in GenSan for the very first time, and we’re elated to see the GenSan crowd finally get a taste of the Big Bad Wolf experience. It’s a joy to know that more and more people are becoming interested in the world of books through our Book Sale,” Chuaying added.