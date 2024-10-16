Making books more accessible

Big Bad Wolf Books officially opened on Friday, October 11, at the Veranza Activity Center, KCC Mall of GenSan. From October 11 to October 26, book lovers can enjoy discounted books daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Aiming to reach 1 million new readers, Big Bad Wolf Books is extending its efforts across the islands. With unbeatable deals, discounts, and other delights, the Book Sale is set to bring together book enthusiasts and budding bookworms for a fantastic time.
“Our ultimate commitment is to make books accessible to everyone. That’s why we make purposeful efforts to bring the Book Sale to different cities across the country,” said Big Bad Wolf Books Philippine Partner Carol Chuaying.
“We’re here in GenSan for the very first time, and we’re elated to see the GenSan crowd finally get a taste of the Big Bad Wolf experience. It’s a joy to know that more and more people are becoming interested in the world of books through our Book Sale,” Chuaying added.
Big Bad Wolf Books is hosting a book sale in Mindanao for the third time, following previous events in the cities of Davao and Cagayan de Oro.
Chuaying said during the VIP Day event on Thursday, October 10, that they shipped at least 20 new containers of books from all over the world for GenSan.
GenSan City Mayor Lorelei Pacquiao, Vice Mayor Rosalita Nuñez, and Councilor Jane Rivera attended the VIP Day to show their support and promote the reading habit among the public. Distinguished guests, content creators, and media representatives also graced the event.
As part of their advocacy, Big Bad Wolf announced their donation of books to GenSan. These books will be formally handed over to LGU GenSan for community distribution, aiming to broaden access to education and reading.
The event also features a section dedicated to Filipino publishers and authors, showcasing the works of local writers from the region. Highlights include zines by members of the Sarangani Writers League, Xaña Angel Eve Apolinar’s “Gusto Maglupad ni Bangsi,” and storybooks by Kidapawan-based author Mary Ann Ordinario.
In partnership with Metrobank, credit cardholders can enjoy an exclusive 0% interest 3-month installment promo for single-receipt purchases of at least P3,000.
The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale offers a variety of activities throughout the event, catering to both avid readers and curious newcomers. With over two million books available, attendees can explore a wide range of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, and activity books.
Founded by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books first launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company aims to cultivate reading habits, increase English literacy, and build a new generation of readers by making books affordable and accessible.
Their popular book sales encourage people of all ages to discover the joys of reading, pursue their dreams, and gain the knowledge to achieve them.
Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has toured 15 countries and 37 cities. Among these include different cities in Asia like Malaysia, Cambodia, Manila, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.
The company has also begun branching out to book readers outside the Asia Pacific, having held book tours in Tanzania, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates.