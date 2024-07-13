Makotek unveils the future of technology at TechMadness Davao

Expect to Be Amazed

See firsthand how cutting-edge innovations are transforming the landscape of computing. Discover the latest advancements in CPU, GPU, and motherboard technology, paving the way for next-gen computing. Experience the enhanced processing power, stunning graphics, and innovative designs brought by Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or just curious about the latest trends, this event has something for everyone.

Featured products and technologies cater to a wide range of users.

For Business Professionals:

• HP Pavilion Plus Clamshell (Oski 24C1): With Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5-125H, 16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB PCIe storage, and Intel Arc Graphics, this device offers a high- resolution display and excellent graphics performance, making it ideal for business tasks and multitasking.



For Engineering and Architectural Design:

• HP ENVY x360 (Thompson 24C1): Featuring Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7-155U, 16GB LPDDR5, and a 14.0" 2.8K OLED display, this powerful device is perfect for detailed CAD work and architectural designs, offering high resolution and touch screen capabilities.

For Digital Creative Content Professionals:

• MSI Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-028PH: With Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, this high-performance laptop ensures advanced cooling solutions and superior graphics, making it ideal for video editing and graphic design.

For Students:

• ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405MA: Powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, this lightweight laptop with a vivid OLED display and exceptional battery life is perfect for students who need portability and performance for their studies.

For Gamers:

• Thunderobot 911X: Featuring Intel® CoreTM i9-12900H, 32GB DDR4, 1TB PCIe, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, this gaming laptop offers a 17.3" QHD 165Hz display, high refresh rate, and top-tier performance, ensuring an immersive gaming experience.

Mako-Tech-Talks featuring Insights from Industry Leaders:

Nvidia Philippines – Arnold Padilla, I-café and EGames Manager

HP Philippines – Mr. Pip Balingit

Acer Philippines – Angelo Panguntalan, Product Manager for Consumer Desktop

and AIO PC

Gain valuable insights from industry experts on the latest trends and innovations in the tech industry at the press conference.

Technology and Services Panelists for the Press Conference:

Ms. Lei Sagum - Mija.ph Corporation

Mr. Anjelo Paguntalan - ACER Philippines Product Manager for Consumer

Desktop & AIO/Monitors

Ms. Mary Rose Sunga - FOUNDER of TWU (SIHOO Philippines)

Ms. Jang Bien - Fantech Philippines Marketing Head

Mr. Marvin Uy - DeepCool Product Marketing Manager, Philippines

Mr. Franz Raphael Chavez – Asus Phils Commercial Sales Specialist for VisMin

Mr. Arnold Padilla – Nvidia Philippines, I-café and EGames Manager

Mr. Pip Balingit – RAM, HP Philippines

Parker Lim Kwan – CEO, Makotek (MCSI)

Mr. Puneet Suneja - Chief Sales Officer, Home Credit Philippines





Guest Keynote Speaker:

• Ms. Belinda Torres - President of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Highlighting the Role of Data Analytics in Business Decision-Making

Ms. Belinda Torres, President of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will deliver the keynote address, emphasizing the transformative power of data analytics in making sound business decisions. With the integration of Makotek's cutting-edge technology and products, businesses can leverage advanced data analytics to gain deeper insights, optimize operations, and drive growth.

Makotek’s Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the ability to harness data effectively is crucial. Makotek's innovative solutions empower businesses to make informed decisions, streamline processes, and achieve sustainable success. I am excited to see how these technologies will shape the future of commerce in Davao and beyond.

Makotek's advanced data analytics tools, powered by Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA technologies, offer unparalleled performance and efficiency. These solutions enable businesses to analyze large datasets in real-time, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions that enhance productivity and profitability.

"Our goal is to bring the latest technological advancements to the forefront, enabling our customers to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital world. TechMadness 2024 is our way of showcasing these innovations and demonstrating our commitment to excellence." — Parker Lim Kwan, CEO, Makotek

Our collaboration with regional and national technology OEMs and ODMs ensures that we integrate cutting-edge technologies into our products, offering powerful and intelligent solutions for consumers and professionals.

Engaging with Our Community

Stay connected with Makotek through our active presence on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, providing updates, tech tips, and prompt support.

Be There at TechMadness 2024!

Makotek invites tech enthusiasts, professionals, and the general public to experience the future of computing at TechMadness 2024. This event is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence.

About Makotek

Makotek is a leading provider of tech solutions, offering a range of products and services from personal computing devices to sophisticated office infrastructure and high-quality post-sales service. With a strong presence in Mindanao and Visayas, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers. PR