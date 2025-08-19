Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 highlighted in HCDC lecture

The call for unity resonated across the packed Cross Theatre on August 12, 2025, as the Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC), through its Institute of ASEAN–European Studies (IAES), hosted Malaysian Consul General in Davao City, Mr. Deddy Faisal Bin Ahmad Salleh, for the 11th installment of its Ambassador Lecture Series.

Timed to mark the 58th anniversary of ASEAN’s founding, the lecture, titled “Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 – Inclusivity and Sustainability”, became both a celebration of regional cooperation and a candid discussion of pressing geopolitical realities.

Taking the podium, Deddy outlined Malaysia’s agenda as ASEAN Chair for 2025. A role he described as both an honor and a profound responsibility. With the world facing complex challenges, from South China Sea tensions and the Myanmar crisis to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, Malaysia has sought to keep ASEAN united, independent, and relevant.