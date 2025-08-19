Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 highlighted in HCDC lecture

The call for unity resonated across the packed Cross Theatre on August 12, 2025, as the Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC), through its Institute of ASEAN–European Studies (IAES), hosted Malaysian Consul General in Davao City, Mr. Deddy Faisal Bin Ahmad Salleh, for the 11th installment of its Ambassador Lecture Series.
Timed to mark the 58th anniversary of ASEAN’s founding, the lecture, titled “Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 – Inclusivity and Sustainability”, became both a celebration of regional cooperation and a candid discussion of pressing geopolitical realities.
Taking the podium, Deddy outlined Malaysia’s agenda as ASEAN Chair for 2025. A role he described as both an honor and a profound responsibility. With the world facing complex challenges, from South China Sea tensions and the Myanmar crisis to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, Malaysia has sought to keep ASEAN united, independent, and relevant.
Among the year’s milestones were the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, the formal launch of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, progress toward Timor-Leste’s accession as the bloc’s 11th member, the signing of an ASEAN–GCC joint declaration on economic cooperation, and the upgrading of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (Atiga).
“These are not just documents. They are commitments to ensure that economic growth is equitable, integration is inclusive, and sustainability is at the heart of our shared future. Let us choose unity over division, cooperation over coercion, and action over complacency,” Deddy stressed.
In recalling the recent 46th ASEAN Summit, 2nd ASEAN–Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, and ASEAN–China Summit held in Kuala Lumpur, Mr. Deddy emphasized that ASEAN’s ability to act as a cohesive force is critical in an increasingly multipolar world.
The bloc, he said, must deepen intra-ASEAN trade, strengthen supply chains, and avoid being drawn into major power rivalries.
“Unity is not optional, it is existential, noting that ASEAN’s decisions today will shape the lives of over 700 million people by 2045,” he said.
“ASEAN’s commitment to regionalism and multilateralism remains the anchor of the region’s collective stability and progress. ASEAN must be an agent of change – one that has the capacity to shape the global rules and norms to remain open, inclusive, and firmly rooted in the principle of justice.” Deddy added.
The discussion also turned to how academic exchanges and cross-cultural understanding strengthen ASEAN’s identity. The Malaysian Consul General, joined by his wife Noor Emilia Binti Alias and four student interns from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, shared how Malaysia’s education system fosters people-to-people connections.
Student delegates offered their perspectives: Felisha Aliyah, a UKM mass communication final-year student, spoke of a multicultural campus experience; while Wan Aisyah Aqilah, a psychology students from Malaysia described the warmth of Filipino hospitality and the academic value of cross-border learning.
“Meeting people from other ASEAN countries changes the way you see the world. It’s not just about studying abroad, it’s about understanding each other,” said another intern student, Mohd Thariq Akhyar.
For Sheryl J. Urdaneta, head of HCDC’s linkages and IAES, the Ambassador Lecture Series bridges the gap between the classroom and global affairs.
“Not all students can afford to go abroad. So we bring the world to them,” she said.
Since launching the series in late 2022, IAES has hosted diplomats from across Europe and Asia, creating a Mindanao-based platform for dialogue on international issues such as maritime disputes, trade, and cultural diplomacy.
Urdaneta, herself a former scholar at the University of Malaya, highlighted the importance of cultural sensitivity in these engagements, whether in respecting formal titles, observing etiquette across religions, or adapting to diverse communication styles.
The event drew a diverse audience: representatives from the Consulate General of Indonesia, the Department of Foreign Affairs–Mindanao, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, the Mindanao Development Authority, and international relations officers from local universities.
HCDC President Br. Noelvic H. Deloria, S.C., addressing the students, reminded attendees that cooperation, inclusivity, and sustainability are not mere political slogans but moral imperatives.
“We are one humanity sharing the same planet. Caring for one another is a fundamental responsibility,” he said.
The Malaysian Consul General’s message was clear: the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 can only be realized if the region remains united, forward-looking, and committed to shared prosperity. He stated: “ASEAN cannot control the global currents, nor can it dictate terms to the world. Nonetheless, we can chart our own future for the better with courage, foresight and determination. In doing so, we will ensure that the benefits of ASEAN integration are truly realised, bringing value to our people and future generations.”
