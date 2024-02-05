Malungon farmers participate in ‘Salt Agriculture Training’

The Buayan-Malungon River Basin (BMRB) is facing a significant challenge: the potential disappearance of its forest cover within the next six to seven years. This could have harmful impacts on the region’s water resources, affecting both their availability and quality.

In response to this issue, the USAID Safe Water Project is collaborating with the Provincial Government of Sarangani and the Municipal Government of Malungon. Their joint efforts are promoting the use of natural farming methods and the creation of model farms that emphasize agroforestry, diversified farming, and the Salt method.

The entirety of Malungon is located within the BMRB, Sarangani’s largest watershed.

Salt is a proven method for conserving soil and water in upland farming systems, especially in sloping regions where annual crops are prevalent, resulting in bare soil surfaces and limited vegetation.

USAID has introduced infiltration canals in farms that have adopted Salt. These canals are nature-based solutions designed to reduce topsoil erosion, accelerate groundwater recharge, and decrease surface water run-off.

Sarangani is the first province in the Philippines to implement the Safe Water project. The USAID signed a five-year, P869 million Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Palawan, Negros Occidental, and Sarangani to address the water security challenges faced by communities in these provinces.

USAID provides technical assistance to help these provinces gain reliable access to clean water.

The project began in 2020 and will end in 2024.

The Safe Water project also collaborates with the private sector and non-government organizations to empower communities to become better environmental stewards, build local capacity to deliver clean drinking water and improved sanitation services, and strengthen stakeholder engagement toward long-term water security.