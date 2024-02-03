Mapúa MCM celebrates standard of quality education with certification of ISO 21001:2018

ON December 18, 2023, after a thorough audit by DNV AS Philippines, Mapúa MCM was officially certified as compliant with the ISO 21001:2018 Educational Organizations Management System (EOMS) Standard for the Provision of All-Academic Offerings.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 21001:2018 provides a framework for implementing an effective EOMS, focusing on continuous improvement, risk management, and stakeholder satisfaction to deliver exceptional international learning experiences.

The President and CEO, as well as the Executive Vice President of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo and Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr., respectively, were present and gave their messages to the partners and stakeholders of the school during the ceremony.