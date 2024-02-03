Feature

Mapúa MCM celebrates standard of quality education with certification of ISO 21001:2018

(From left) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MMCL Anthony Hilmer S. Medrano; DNV Auditors Jessen Jay A. Reyes and Marita L. Bayon; President and CEO of Mapúa Schools Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo; and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr.
(From left) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MMCL Anthony Hilmer S. Medrano; DNV Auditors Jessen Jay A. Reyes and Marita L. Bayon; President and CEO of Mapúa Schools Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo; and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr.Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

ON December 18, 2023, after a thorough audit by DNV AS Philippines, Mapúa MCM was officially certified as compliant with the ISO 21001:2018 Educational Organizations Management System (EOMS) Standard for the Provision of All-Academic Offerings.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 21001:2018 provides a framework for implementing an effective EOMS, focusing on continuous improvement, risk management, and stakeholder satisfaction to deliver exceptional international learning experiences.

The President and CEO, as well as the Executive Vice President of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo and Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr., respectively, were present and gave their messages to the partners and stakeholders of the school during the ceremony.

Mapúa Schools President and CEO Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo giving his opening remarks during the ceremony.
Mapúa Schools President and CEO Dr. Dodjie S. Maestrecampo giving his opening remarks during the ceremony.Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot
Executive Vice President and COO Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr. giving his closing remarks during the ceremony.
Executive Vice President and COO Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr. giving his closing remarks during the ceremony.Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

“Our commitment to Quality Management System (QMS) has not only enhanced the quality and consistency of our educational offerings but has also fostered a culture of continual improvement at our university.” He also extended gratitude to everyone present at the ceremony for their commitment to making Mapúa MCM a shining example of quality education in the Philippines.

In attendance at the ceremony were partners and stakeholders from Langub Elementary School, Tugbok National High School, Globe Telecom, Telemondo, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-11, Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Region 11, University of the Philippines - Mindanao, Commission on Higher Education (Ched) Region 11, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna Representatives and DNV Auditors.

One of the core principles of ISO 21001:2018 is prioritizing the satisfaction of learners and other beneficiaries. 

Mapúa MCM recognizes the importance of fostering strong relationships with its stakeholders and understands that continuous improvement in this area leads to a more successful and thriving educational environment. This has been catered to by the institution’s enhancements of various facilities and learning tools and its implementation of flexible learning for all students.

The institution’s administrative staff and top management with DNV auditors and partners.
The institution’s administrative staff and top management with DNV auditors and partners.Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

The ISO 21001:2018 certification further strengthens Mapúa MCM’s commitment to its motto of “Excellence and Relevance.” This distinction serves as a testament to the institution’s dedication to providing top-notch education and education that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s ever-evolving world. PR

