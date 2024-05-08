Mapúa MCM commits to produce Globally Competitive Health Professionals in Mindanao

In the midst of a technological revolution, the digital transformation of healthcare paves the way for more economical, personalized, and patient-centric forms of care. Through adopting emerging technologies, medical institutions can significantly improve staff experiences, enable faster diagnoses, optimize operations, and even reduce costs.



As local developments in connectivity and infrastructure help set the stage for healthcare’s much-needed shift towards digitalization, educational institutions must help mold future healthcare professionals and providers with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in a rapidly changing landscape – wherever they may be.

Bringing world-class healthcare education to Mindanao

Grounded on a near-century of Mapúan academic excellence, Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Mapúa MCM) aims to shape globally competitive professionals.

To stay ahead and nurture future-ready learners, Mapúa MCM has collaborated with Arizona State University (ASU), the no.1 university in the United States for innovation, ahead of MIT and Stanford for 9 consecutive years by the U.S. News & World Report. The collaboration delivers high-quality education, enabling access to advanced and immersive facilities, global readiness, and digital mastery.

“Mapúa MCM aims to form the next generation of healthcare professionals ready to make an impact in the evolving healthcare landscape,” said Adorico Aya-ay, Dean, College of Health Sciences, Mapúa MCM. “Our collaboration with Arizona State University helps learners become globally competitive through programs and learning opportunities that push the boundaries of higher education.”

Students in Biology, Psychology, and even newly established degree programs in Pharmacy and Physical Therapy stand tobenefit from advanced and immersive facilities that elevate the learning experiences up to par with current global standards. These facilities also include simulation training technology and interprofessional training across health sciences programs.

Plans are also underway to develop a physical therapy laboratory, botanical garden, and a new building with more laboratories and amphitheaters - enabling greater access to world-class health sciences content as well as digital tools and technologies.

“Our mission at Mapúa MCM is to provide a learning environment that enables students to acquire the attributes needed to be globally competitive and locally in demand," said Engr. Alejandro Ballado Jr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Mapúa MCM. “This commitment to continuously developing our programs and state-of-the-art facilities aims to foster nation-building through technical expertise and digital mastery.”

These developments work in tandem with ASU-Enhanced Curriculums, access to Global Signature Courses held in state-of-the-art Mapúa MCM-ASU Global Classrooms, and open opportunities for international immersion in ASU and other ASU-Cintana Alliance schools and universities. Through these concerted efforts, Mapúa MCM students are equipped with a solid foundation for a healthcare career that’s in step with the rest of the world.

Present innovations for future-readiness

Across the world, healthcare leaders are looking to digital transformation to future-proof healthcare systems. With patient expectations for more personalized care on the rise and staff shortages experienced by various healthcare systems, ensuring a steady flow of digitally native future healthcare professionals is a must.

As advancements like electronic health records, telemedicine, and medical devices powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) shape how care is delivered by opening world-class opportunities for health sciences education in Mindanao, Mapúa MCM innovates in the present to help create a better future for healthcare. PR