Mapúa MCM hosts Blockchain Campus Conference 2024

Christopher “Prof Toff” Rodil, Bitget Business Dev Manager and content creator, highlighted the decentralized nature of the technology, explaining how it created new avenues for wealth generation and entrepreneurship.

“What can we look forward to in Blockchain? It’s opportunity. Dahil, it’s being decentralized – financial instruments, even wealth, etc. We have more avenues to actually create wealth for ourselves and definitely start up businesses na pwedeng makatulong in the future,” Prof Toff pointed out.

He stressed the critical need for ongoing education, noting that both new and experienced individuals in the field must continually learn and adapt.