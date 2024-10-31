Mapúa MCM hosts Blockchain Campus Conference 2024

Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao hosted the Blockchain Campus Conference 2024 on October 10-11, gathering 1,500 students from across the Philippines. This year’s theme, "Empowerment through Education, Experience, and Events," focused on leveraging blockchain technology to influence the future of business and industry.
This year marked the third iteration of the conference and the first time it was held in Mindanao. Participants had the opportunity to hear from prominent industry leaders who shared their insights on the myriad possibilities offered by blockchain.
Christopher “Prof Toff” Rodil, Bitget Business Dev Manager and content creator, highlighted the decentralized nature of the technology, explaining how it created new avenues for wealth generation and entrepreneurship.
“What can we look forward to in Blockchain? It’s opportunity. Dahil, it’s being decentralized – financial instruments, even wealth, etc. We have more avenues to actually create wealth for ourselves and definitely start up businesses na pwedeng makatulong in the future,” Prof Toff pointed out.
He stressed the critical need for ongoing education, noting that both new and experienced individuals in the field must continually learn and adapt.
Emerson Fonseca, CEO of The BLOKC and country lead for Solana Superteam PH, stated that the conference aimed to educate students about various opportunities within blockchain.
“The purpose of this event is to really educate the young ones, the students and to see the opportunities that are found in blockchain,” Fonseca shared.
In addition to keynote speakers, the conference featured 16 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in blockchain technology and related services. These exhibitors provided valuable insights and resources, allowing students to explore potential career paths and collaborations in the tech industry. DSCA