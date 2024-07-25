“Marry Me at Marriott 10” celebrates GLOCAL Affair

Marriott Bonvoy, together with the rest of Marriott hotels in the Philippines, successfully celebrated the 10th edition of its prestigious signature bridal showcase, Marry Me at Marriott, with the theme “Paving the way to #morewinningmoments”.

This milestone event marked a decade of weddings and socials marketing emulated by other players in the hotel industry for consistently showcasing unmatched sophistication and groundbreaking initiatives in bridal fashion, culinary arts, and bespoke weddings and socials services.

In 2022, Marry Me at Marriott served as a launch pad to create a more purposeful and full-blown campaign, dubbed, “Marriott Moments”. It was also in 2022 that the Marriott Bonvoy team took notice of the promising plan that was laid out that year, and viewed it as an undertaking that should be made on a market-wide level. The now award-winning Marriott Moments campaign is harnessed on three major components: Onstage with Marry Me at Marriott, On-ground with Marriott Moments A-Fair: Dream Weddings and Events Expo, and Online which consist of our year-round marketing initiatives that help strengthen our presence online and in the digital marketplace. These are all anchored on the genuine commitment to convey to their guests that Marriott is the ideal venue for creating lasting memories and winning moments for everyone.

Growing Presence in the Philippines

The show proper opened with Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels by Lambretta’s colorful scooters circling the huge runway following by the entrance of big flags, each representing the 10 properties of Marriott in the Philippines paraded with the leaders of each of the properties.

Currently Marriott has 10 hotels carrying the most reputable global brands in hospitality namely, Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard, Fairfield, Four Points by Sheraton, and soon AC Hotels by Marriott.

Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala

This year’s signature event evolved into what it is called now, the “Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala”. Marry Me at Marriott has cemented its position as the sought-after signature marketing event of Marriott in the Philippines that several players in the industry started to emulate. “We are now moving forward and calling it, Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala, because other than weddings, we believe life is meant to be celebrated no matter how big or small of a milestone maybe, all in the spirit of being grateful, every occasion deserves a Marriott Moment.” says Bruce Winton, Marriott International Multi-property Vice President – The Philippines.

Star-Studded GLOCAL Affair

Topnotch fashion designers Bessie Besana from New York City, Veejay Floresca from Los Angeles, Hannah Kong from Luzon, Axel Que from Visayas, and Wilson Limon from Mindanao adorned the runway of the prestigious fashion show. Their innovative fashion design worn by first-rate professional models from Mercator and celebrity muses made the audience in awe. Special appearances of 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, 2015 Miss Earth Angelia Ong, and 2024 Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo, who was a former associate of one of the Marriott hotels in the Philippines added allure to the show making the night even more memorable.

A Grateful Tribute

In a heartfelt tribute, the “Marriott Gratus Gem” a symbol of gratitude and excellence was launched to honor designers, event stylists, and partners who have contributed to Marry Me at Marriott over the past decade. Each of the award received a masterpiece creatively carved out by renowned visual artist and sculptor, Maestro Cameron Castrillo embellished with Twin Princess Gems’ Ruby gemstone, complete with certificate of authenticity.

Honoring a Visionary: Frederick Peralta

One of the recipients of the first Marriott Gratus Gem is the legendary Frederick Peralta, who is being honored for his invaluable contribution as an icon to the fashion industry. Some of his classic creations including the wedding gown of celebrity Ai-ai Delas Alas was showcased on the catwalk before receiving the award. Peralta’s works have redefined wedding couture, making dreams come true for countless brides and grooms. His creativity and generous spirit graced the very first runway of Marry Me at Marriott 10 years ago, setting the foundation of Marry Me at Marriott. His support and belief in the initiative speak volume about his character and passion to uplift the fashion community.

A Winning Partnership

Presented by Marriott Bonvoy, Marry Me at Marriott was made possible with the collaboration Marriott’s hotels in the Philippines: Marriott Hotel Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Clark Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Manila Bay, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, The Westin Manila, in cooperation with Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo, Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa, Four Points by Sheraton Boracay, and Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue. PR