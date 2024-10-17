Masarap, Masaya Dining Moment with NutriAsia

NutriAsia, the trusted kitchen partner of the Filipino people, officially reintroduces its brands in Davao City on October 14, 2024, targeting business-to-business opportunities in the region.
Restaurateurs, café owners, and food industry professionals were invited to the event to sample recipes featuring NutriAsia products as renowned Chef Sau Del Rosario showcased innovative ways to incorporate the company’s offerings into local dishes.
Some of the dishes Chef Sau prepared for the attendees included deboned chicken with mushrooms, potatoes, and gravy, hamachi glazed with stir-fried Asian vegetables, and ‘bistek’ with caramelized onions and roasted bell peppers. All three dishes shared a key element that created a “Masarap, Masaya Dining Moment”: the NutriAsia mother sauce, made from Datu Puti Oysterrific Oyster Sauce, Golden Swan Liquid Seasoning, Datu Puti Fish Sauce, and UFC Sweet Chili Sauce.
In addition to the delectable creations, attendees were introduced to a wide range of NutriAsia products. These cater to the taste buds of all generations, from baby boomers to Gen Z. NutriAsia not only provides essential condiments but also offers beverages under the Locally brand, featuring unique flavors for everyone to enjoy.
Del Rosario emphasized that Davao City is an emerging hub with a vibrant culinary scene, and many restaurants are rapidly opening in the area. As a result, they are eager to establish Davao as the next “big market” for NutriAsia.
“NutriAsia could contribute a lot with their amazing product. It’s been an industry for many, many years. It’s considered heritage, the part that we grew up eating with Datu Puti, Mang Tomas, these are well-known brands,” he said.
He expressed his strong recommendation for using NutriAsia products to elevate the offerings in the food sector, as the company aims to enhance Dabawenyo cuisine.
Del Rosario also highlighted NutriAsia's vegetarian options, catering to those seeking healthier choices and the large Muslim community in the city.
Meanwhile, Maroux David, Channel Development and Key Account Group Manager at NutriAsia, noted the potential of Davao City, given the numerous food operators in the area. Through this initiative, they aim to bring their “Masarap, Masaya Solutions” to everyone.
David added that after Davao, their next stops would be Bohol, Pampanga, Tagaytay, and finally Manila, ensuring that all Filipinos can experience the taste of success with NutriAsia. RGP