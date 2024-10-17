Masarap, Masaya Dining Moment with NutriAsia

In addition to the delectable creations, attendees were introduced to a wide range of NutriAsia products. These cater to the taste buds of all generations, from baby boomers to Gen Z. NutriAsia not only provides essential condiments but also offers beverages under the Locally brand, featuring unique flavors for everyone to enjoy.

Del Rosario emphasized that Davao City is an emerging hub with a vibrant culinary scene, and many restaurants are rapidly opening in the area. As a result, they are eager to establish Davao as the next “big market” for NutriAsia.

“NutriAsia could contribute a lot with their amazing product. It’s been an industry for many, many years. It’s considered heritage, the part that we grew up eating with Datu Puti, Mang Tomas, these are well-known brands,” he said.