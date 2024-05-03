Mati launches grand Kadiwa

A grand “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” was sponsored by the City Government of Mati, with the support from the national government’s Department of Agriculture (DA) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), on May 2, 2024 at the Mayor FGR Mati Park and Baywalk.

The whole day event kicked off at eight in the morning with various local produce on display like pork, fish, vegetables, fruits, Mati’s Choice chicken, and many more. Prices of the products are way lower than those in the market and grocery stores.

The formal opening and ribbon cutting was attended by City of Mati Mayor Michelle Nakpil Rabat along with officials from DOLE, DA, provincial and city LGU, Kadiwa partners and the general public who are raring to avail of the products at a cheaper price than the usual.

Fish per kilo ranges from P160 to P330 and squid at P160/kilo supplied by the Tagabakid Fisherfolks Association; tomato is at P20/kilo; onion P80/kilo; ampalaya P55/kilo; potato at P90/kilo; carrots at P45/kilo; locally-produced sweets like pastillas, piñato and banana chips are priced at P35; Pancit Bobon is priced at P100 for three packs.

Among the officials in attendance were DOLE Davao Oriental head Rodolfo Castro, DOLE 11 regional director Atty. Randolf Pensoy, Mati Vice Mayor Enzo Rabat, City Councilor JR Pang, SK Federated chair Thomas Sebellino, and City Agriculturist Romel Avanceña.

In the afternoon, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma graced the formal program where he gave a message to the residents.

The labor and employment secretary also turned over livelihood projects and spearheaded the releasing of salaries of the beneficiaries of the national government’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo in Mati City which opened July 2023 is a daily marketplace that aims to provide cheap but healthy food to Matinians at the same time help farmers sell their products without going thru a middleman thus lowering the selling price. PR