Max out your movie experience for good How Your SM Lanang Movie Tickets Help Build Classrooms

Max out your next movie night experience by helping shape a brighter future for Filipino students with your every purchase of SM Cinema Lanang movie tickets.

At SM Lanang, every movie ticket now contributes to building classrooms as part of SM Cares’ “From Reel to Real Stories: HOPE in a Movie” campaign, a nationwide initiative that transforms everyday movie experiences into meaningful support for public school classrooms.

In partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Generation HOPE, SM Cares kicked off the campaign on December 18, 2025 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programs.