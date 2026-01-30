Max out your movie experience for good How Your SM Lanang Movie Tickets Help Build Classrooms

Max out your next movie night experience by helping shape a brighter future for Filipino students with your every purchase of SM Cinema Lanang movie tickets.
At SM Lanang, every movie ticket now contributes to building classrooms as part of SM Cares’ “From Reel to Real Stories: HOPE in a Movie” campaign, a nationwide initiative that transforms everyday movie experiences into meaningful support for public school classrooms.
In partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Generation HOPE, SM Cares kicked off the campaign on December 18, 2025 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programs.
Through the HOPE in a Movie campaign, every P5 from a moviegoer’s ticket will be set aside to help build 10 public school classrooms over the next three years.
The initiative applies to all SM Cinema tickets — whether bought at ticket booths, kiosks, or online — and across all formats nationwide, making participation easy and accessible.
Over the decades, SM Foundation has constructed 403 classrooms and donated 116 school-buildings nationwide, alongside digital learning hubs equipped with computers, smart TVs, and essential software to strengthen digital literacy.
As the campaign continues, SM Lanang invites moviegoers nationwide to join this meaningful movement by choosing SM Cinema — turning movie experiences into real stories of hope for Filipino students.