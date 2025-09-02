Maxicare launches Prima prepaid healthcare cards

Maxicare Healthcare Corporation has long been a leader of innovation and reliability in the Philippine healthcare landscape. They proudly launched their new Prima prepaid healthcare cards designed to simplify and elevate the way Filipinos manage their well-being. These cards are products of MaxiHealth, which operates the Maxicare Primary Care Clinics nationwide.

The new Prima cards are the must-have healthcare cards for Filipinos who want proactive and preventive care, hassle-free. They provide unlimited access to all Maxicare Primary Care Clinics (PCCs), are available for everyone from newborns to seniors — even those with pre-existing conditions — and offer special member rates on additional services. All of these you can enjoy for a year with a one-time payment.

The new Prima prepaid healthcare cards come in three variants: Prima Consult, Prima Access, and Prima Elite. Prima Consult is the ideal entry point for individuals seeking accessible health protection at just ₱999 per year, while Prima Access and Prima Elite provide more extensive benefits for those who need more comprehensive coverage.

Prima Access is the ideal choice for young professionals, growing families, and anyone who values preventive care without compromising on convenience. Priced at ₱9,999 per year, Prima Access delivers premium support at every step of your health journey, including unlimited doctor’s consultations at any of the 34 Maxicare PCCs, one comprehensive annual physical exam (APE), up to 24 free availments from chosen Set A* lab tests, two chest X-rays, two ECGs, and one ultrasound (including maternity-related). Members also enjoy special rates for services beyond their coverage.

Priced at ₱19,999 per year, Prima Elite includes all the benefits of Prima Access, with expanded coverage including unlimited use of Set A* lab tests, X-rays, and ECGs. Prima Elite members also gain access to select advanced diagnostics, with up to three availments of any of the following tests: ultrasound (including maternity-related), 2D echo, treadmill stress test, or CT scan.

The cards are also easy to use, with access to services as early as the same day of purchase.

Members are guided through a simple and essential process—purchase notification, registration, and booking confirmation—to ensure a seamless and stress-free start to their healthcare journey.

“Maxicare believes in straightforward, empowering, and people-centered healthcare. MaxiHealth's new Prima prepaid healthcare cards deliver on this by making healthcare accessible and cost-efficient for every Filipino,” says Maxicare Chief Customer Officer Raymond Hernandez.

Make the smart, simple choice with Maxicare’s new PRIMA prepaid healthcare cards and visit https://www.shop.maxihealth.com.ph/ to learn more.

* Check the laboratory tests included in the new PRIMA prepaid healthcare cards at www.maxihealth.com.ph/prima-labtests. PR