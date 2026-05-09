Maxicare Prima: Thoughtful, practical gift for women who care for everyone else

MANILA — This Mother’s Day, instead of flowers, why not give her the gift of health and peace of mind for the next 12 months?

According to the 2022 Philippines National Demographic and Health Survey, 51% of women aged 15 to 49 reported experiencing at least one problem in accessing healthcare for themselves when they are sick. The most common barrier was getting money for treatment, cited by 42%, followed by not wanting to go alone at 18%. The issue is especially common among moms, who often put their own health aside to protect the family budget.

This is where Prima comes in. Maxicare Prima is a suite of prepaid healthcare cards and e-vouchers designed to make care more straightforward, flexible, and accessible. It’s perfect for those looking for a gift that feels more personal, is unmistakably valuable, and caring all at once.

The best thing about them is that they come in a wide array of price points and target specific needs–so it’s easy to choose one depending on your budget or the life stage of the recipient.

For moms balancing multiple roles, convenience matters just as much as coverage. Maxicare says the new Prima lineup is built around easy, one-time annual payments, access to Maxicare Clinics nationwide, and plans that accept pre-existing conditions.

Prima Consult is positioned as your essential option at ₱999 per year, offering unlimited doctor consultations at Maxicare Clinics, one Annual Physical Exam, and even Personal Accident Protection.

Prima Access, at ₱9,999 per year, adds coverage for select laboratory tests and diagnostics.

For families that want more comprehensive preventive care, Prima Elite at ₱19,999 per year, goes even further with additional unlimited access to select laboratory procedures and diagnostic tests.

For expecting mothers, Maxicare also offers Prima for Moms, which the company describes as a complete solution for the prenatal journey. The bundle is priced at ₱16,499 for all three trimesters, including unlimited consultations with doctors such as OB-Gyns. Purchasing it on a per-trimester basis is also possible. The first Trimester is priced at ₱7,999, while both the second and third are priced at ₱4,499 each.

For individuals who belong to the “sandwich generation”–including moms who are often used to carrying the mental load of family care – Prima can serve as a reliable safety net that saves time, gives peace of mind, and keeps the whole family healthy together.

This Mother’s Day, Maxicare Prima invites families to rethink what makes a great gift. The best presents are not always the most extravagant; sometimes, they are the ones that make daily life lighter, healthier, and more secure. For moms who rarely ask for anything and often put themselves last, a healthcare gift can be both practical in function and thoughtful in spirit — exactly the kind of gesture they will remember long after the celebration ends. To learn more about PRIMA products, visit shop.maxihealth.com.ph. PR