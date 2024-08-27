Maybe their love began when they were so young, only to be torn apart by circumstances beyond their control. Such scenarios often lead to bittersweet nostalgia if both parties are single again, but heartache if one remains in love while the other moves on. Yes, love can be resilient and enduring, defying attempts to bury it beneath pretense or circumstance.

When I was younger, I can recall periods of unrequited, long-distance, and painful love in my life. I experienced once hoping for a lost love’s return, only to realize later that he was not my destined great love. But, amidst the heartbreak, I eventually learned to love again.

I remember that, in college, I developed feelings for a friend already in a relationship. Although we maintained a good friendship, my feelings lingered, causing pain when I saw him with his girlfriend. Eventually, we parted ways for eight years, committing to other relationships. But even then, I have always ensured I know what is happening to him. Honestly, I have always been hurt because there was no time he was free.

However, fate brought us together again after years, and both are now free. Seeing him again — his face unchanged, and that smile — the same smile that touched my soul — made it impossible for me to let him slip away this time. I could not bear the thought of us remaining just friends. I confessed my enduring love through a heartfelt letter. Miraculously, he reciprocated, and despite challenges, we chose each other, eventually marrying and building a life together.

I do not regret taking the first step with my husband, Rey. Now, we have loving kids. I see divine wisdom in our reunion, where friendship blossomed into enduring love. Our journey reaffirms that true love perseveres, transcending time and circumstance. I must acknowledge that “maybes” happen — friends can become lovers, and a love that once ended can begin anew.

Truly, maybe this time in your life as well, love will not end.

So, to everyone thinking about their own “maybes,” stay true to yourselves. Choose to express love — do not hide your feelings or let them go unspoken. You allow those “maybes” to become something real by being authentic. Embrace the courage to be vulnerable, because even if the outcome is uncertain, expressing your genuine emotions can lead to chances of great love.

Altogether, let us sing, “Maybe this time, it will be loving they’ll find. Maybe now they can be more than just friends. She’s back in his life, and it feels so right, Maybe this time, love won’t end”. It truly is a beautiful song, magic! Tadhana!