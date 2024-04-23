McDonald’s app takes over Davao City

McDonald’s Philippines has launched the Crave & Claim Campaign, featuring Hot Summer Deals as hot as the summer heat, exclusively on the McDonald's App. Initially announced in Davao, these deals are now available nationwide and include a selection of McDonald's favorites at discounts of up to 40%, starting at just Php99. These scorching deals are running until April 30 and can be availed for purchases made through Dine-In, Take-Out, and Drive-Thru.

To launch the campaign, McDonald's Philippines organized a city-wide initiative here in Davao City, embedding QR codes at various tourist attractions. The QR codes allow access to the Crave & Claim Deals and can be found at D’Bone Collector Museum, Vista View Hilltop, and the Crocodile Park. These are also available at McDonald’s billboards and LED walls at Gaisano Citygate and J.P. Laurel St.

"We saw the excitement from the smiles and eyes of customers who found the QR codes in various areas in the city, and they were even more happy to discover these hot and exclusive deals at the McDonald’s App. Truly, the reward is in the happy faces of our customers,” said Yves Nacpil, Marketing Manager for Value and Digital at McDonald’s Philippines.

The McDonald's App is also a treasure trove of exclusive rewards and delights for its dedicated fan base. The App provides early access to new product launches and the opportunity to win unique experiences and limited-edition merchandise. This customer loyalty shines through in memorable campaigns such as the early tasting of the BTS meal, prior to its nationwide debut, and continues with vibrant promotions like ticket giveaways for popular K-pop concerts, the sought-after McDonald’s x Crocs collaboration, and flash sales including last year’s irresistible P25 Quarter Pounder deal.

"It's a way for McDonald’s Philippines to say 'thank you' to their loyal fans with more than just food – it's a full feast of rewards," he further shared.



Big discounts and exclusive experiences are just a few taps away with the McDonald’s App. Customers can select a deal, show the deal QR at the counter, and enjoy immediate savings. "The convenience is clear: no matter if you're sitting down in a McDonald’s, heading out with takeout, or making a pit stop at the drive-thru, the McDonald’s App gifts customers with affordable meals everyday that are easily accessible," he also added.

Davao was the first leg of their Visayas-Mindanao launch, to be followed by Cebu and lastly, Bacolod.

The McDonald’s App is available for download on iOS and Android devices, offering a user-friendly platform to explore and redeem various deals. PR