Meet the esteemed judges of Cebuana Lhuillier’s Search for the Happiest Pinoy 2025

As The Search for the Happiest Pinoy nears its awarding ceremony this December, Cebuana Lhuillier proudly introduces its distinguished panel of 11 esteemed judges.

Each member brings exceptional leadership, expertise, and compassion—qualities that reflect the optimism and resilience celebrated by the program.

“Each of our judges represents what The Happiest Pinoy stands for: strength of character, compassion for others, and an unwavering belief in the power of positivity,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier. “Their integrity and credibility ensure that the selection process remains fair and true to the values we uphold.”

Leading the panel are notable figures from various industries whose influence has helped shape communities and inspire countless Filipinos. Together, they embody the spirit of leadership and service that mirrors the very essence of the Happiest Pinoy—finding purpose in uplifting others and making a positive difference in every sphere of life.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, the city’s first female mayor, is recognized for her leadership in governance, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion—earning her more than 400 awards and citations from organizations such as the United Nations and Forbes for her commitment to sustainable and inclusive development.

Meanwhile, former Congresswoman Geraldine Roman, the first transgender woman elected to the Philippine Congress, continues to break barriers as a champion for equality, inclusivity, and human rights, gaining international acclaim from Time Magazine, the World Economic Forum, and Foreign Policy.

Pia Arcangel, an award-winning journalist, brings a voice of truth and integrity. The respected broadcast journalist and anchor of GMA’s Saksi and 24 Oras Weekend has long been admired for her professionalism and empathy—qualities that continue to inspire public trust and hope.

Adding to the esteemed roster are Roxanne Montealegre-Luz, founder of A-List and Chinggay’s, and Jonathan D. Batangan, Executive Director of the Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation, Inc. Montealegre-Luz continues to champion local artisans and family-centered enterprises in her home province of Marinduque, while Batangan’s leadership has further strengthened Cebuana Lhuillier’s social programs in financial inclusion, education, and disaster resilience—transforming The Happiest Pinoy into a national movement that celebrates the indomitable Filipino spirit.

Also part of the panel are individuals who embody optimism, dedication, and a passion for creating positive change. Kim Fajardo, celebrated volleyball athlete and youth role model, has inspired countless young Filipinos through her leadership in sports and passion for excellence. Sabrina Tamayo, founder of the volunteer-driven Project Smile, continues to promote empowerment and community engagement through outreach and livelihood initiatives. Lester Mendoza, a social entrepreneur and sustainable agriculture advocate, uplifts rural communities by promoting eco-friendly farming and environmental stewardship.

Finally, completing the panel are The Happiest Pinoy’s former grand winners — Winston Maxino, the inaugural awardee and motivational speaker; Rommel Arellano, guidance counselor and 2012 Happiest Pinoy winner; and Zaldy Bueno, a nationally recognized educator and advocate for academic excellence. Their continued involvement brings invaluable insight and authenticity to the judging process, reflecting the very values the program celebrates.

As the search enters its final stage, the judges will soon determine who among the finalists best embodies the joy, resilience, and hope that define the Filipino spirit — and the enduring legacy of The Search for the Happiest Pinoy, Cebuana Lhuillier’s flagship advocacy program honoring ordinary Filipinos with extraordinary positivity and strength of character in the face of life’s challenges. PR