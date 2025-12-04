Merry GCash Season Na! Here’s Your Guide to Making The Holidays Merrier With GCash

With just a few weeks left until Christmas, the holiday rush is in full swing. From finding the most meaningful gifts to planning reunions and mapping out your itinerary for your much-awaited holiday trip, it’s the time of the year when moments feel fuller, brighter, and filled with anticipation. And when things sometimes feel like they’re happening all at once, having a little help goes a long way.

For a merrier, smoother holiday season, GCash is here to help! The country’s top e-wallet is bringing back the merry feeling through its Merry GCash celebration. This year, it’s bigger, better, and packed with even more deals and rewards, so all your holiday activities are merrier. Here’s everything GCash has to help you make the most of the season!

1. A new Christmas jingle from SB19 to lift your holiday mood

GCash and the Kings of P-Pop, SB19, have launched a new holiday jingle, “ Make It Merry ,” reminding everyone that, with a little GCash magic, you can make your favorite Christmas moments feel even more special. In the new music video featuring this collab, the SB19 boys are seen shopping gifts for their loved ones and paying seamlessly with GCash – a reminder that you don’t need to rush through the season; you can simply breeze through it, basta i-GCash mo!

2. A chance to turn your holiday spending into big prizes when you Shake It, Win It

The more you use GCash this holiday season, the more you get rewarded with amazing prizes when you play Shake It, Win It! For all your Christmas to-dos, like buying ingredients for noche buena, shopping for gifts, or picking out party outfits, just pay with GCash to earn entries.

This year, one lucky winner will bring home a brand-new BYD car, four winners will receive ₱1 million in GCash credits each, and 20,000 users will win up to ₱5,000 in GCash credits. But that’s not all! Up to 300,000 users will receive random GCash credits every day just by logging on the app.

3. The best deals of the season to help stretch your budget when you shop

And because holiday spending can pile up fast, GCash also helps you stretch your budget with exclusive deals online. When you shop on Lazada and TikTok Shop and choose GCash at checkout, you can unlock special deals and get that extra advantage when the spending gets a bit heavy this season!

If you find yourselves shopping at Robinson’s Department Store or SM Store, don’t worry! Use GCash to Scan to Pay, and you can also unlock more discounts!