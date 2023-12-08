Metrobank gets back-to-back Bank of the Year Award from The Banker

METROPOLITAN Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) consistently demonstrates financial strength as it brings home the 2023 Best Bank of the Year award from The Banker for the second consecutive year.

The Banker, a leading financial publication that is part of the Financial Times group, has once again recognized Metrobank’s performance based on its ability to deliver returns, gain strategic advantage, and effectively serve its markets.

The publication noted that Metrobank has enjoyed its most successful year to date in 2022 – its 60th anniversary year – with all-time high earnings of P32.8 billion ($590m), on the back of strong demand for retail and corporate loans, healthy fee income, subdued operating expense growth, and lower provisions on stable asset quality.

“Metrobank has been in the industry for six decades and throughout our journey, we have always ensured that we are able to thrive in different market conditions. We are thankful for the Banker’s recognition. It is most timely given the challenging economic prospects that the world faces today. We aim to sustain an upward momentum in our performance. Moving forward, we remain committed in keeping our stakeholders in good hands,” said Metrobank President Fabian S. Dee.

This year, Metrobank has been receiving accolades from acclaimed international award-giving bodies and Philippine government agencies. The Bank is named as the Strongest Bank by The Asian Banker for the third consecutive year – a feat for any bank in the Philippines. Asiamoney recognized it as the “Best Domestic Bank”, “Best Service for Trade Finance services”, “Best Bank from the Ultra-High Net Worth”, and “Best Domestic Private Bank”. It was also recognized for providing top-notch Cash Management services for Philippine businesses by Euromoney.

Meanwhile, at home, the Bureau of the Treasury named Metrobank as the Top Market Maker for 2023, besting other government securities eligible dealers, for its efforts in helping the national government to meet its financing requirements and for supporting the initiatives of the National Treasury in enhancing the access of Filipinos to investment opportunities. Metrobank was also handed the “Cesar E.A. Virata Award” under the Bank Category for the ninth year and six other Trading Awards because of its exceptional performance on fixed-income securities trading at the recently held 2023 Philippine Dealing System Awards Night.

These awards reinforce Metrobank's commitment to strength, innovation, and service excellence and truly underscore the dedication of Metrobankers in keeping clients in good hands. PR