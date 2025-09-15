Miko Adiong finds his calling in public service

“We witnessed the suffering of our people in evacuation centers,” he recalls. “That was my defining moment. I realized maybe I could help more if I held a position, an avenue to serve.”

The experience shifted his path. Once resistant to family pressure to run for office, Miko is now making a bid for a seat in the Bangsamoro Parliament in the October elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). He will run under the Bangsamoro Grand Coalition (BGC), a registered political party that fields candidates through the party-list system. For many who know him as introverted and apolitical, the decision came as a surprise. Yet his record as a civic leader, particularly during Marawi’s darkest hours, suggests that public service was always in his blood.

The Adiong family has long played a central role in Lanao del Sur politics. Miko’s grandfather, Mamintal Adiong Sr., the family patriarch, served as governor of Lanao del Sur and laid the foundation for the Adiong clan’s long tradition of public service in Mindanao. One of his achievements was initiating the long-awaited project to build a highway linking Marawi City to Wao and Bumbaran—breaking decades-long geographic isolation for those town. Upon completion it was renamed in his honor as the Gov. Mamintal M. Adiong Sr. National Road. His father, Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong Jr., and relatives from his mother’s side were involved in shaping peace and governance in Bangsamoro. Reforms they supported—such as the expansion of the Mindanao State University system, now with 13 campuses nationwide—continue to benefit youth across the region.

At 33, Miko is the eldest son of Governor Bombit Adiong and that late Raifa Raki-in Adiong. Miko is married to lawyer Sittie Aliyyah A. Lomondot. His upbringing, he says, taught him to share his time with the people and to put community above self.

From his father, he learned dedication and fairness. “I have never seen anyone as hardworking and fair as him,” he says.