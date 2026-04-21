Mindanao Art wins top honors in 2026 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards

SM Supermalls, along with Lawig-Diwa, Inc., stands out among distinguished finalists across the Asia-Pacific region for winning the Gold Stevie® in the Innovation in Cultural or Community Events category.

The 2026 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards recognizes the artistic and cultural contributions of Mindanao Art, an annual art fair spearheaded by Lawig-Diwa, Inc. in partnership with SM Lanang. The art fair gathers hundreds of artists from Mindanao and beyond, featuring thousands of masterpieces that celebrate the culture and traditions of the region.

Through its yearly collaboration with Lawig-Diwa, Inc., SM Lanang provides the platform and space — transforming the mall into a vibrant creative hub and gallery that makes cultural expression part of everyday life.