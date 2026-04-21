Mindanao Art wins top honors in 2026 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards

SM Supermalls, along with Lawig-Diwa, Inc., stands out among distinguished finalists across the Asia-Pacific region for winning the Gold Stevie® in the Innovation in Cultural or Community Events category.
The 2026 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards recognizes the artistic and cultural contributions of Mindanao Art, an annual art fair spearheaded by Lawig-Diwa, Inc. in partnership with SM Lanang. The art fair gathers hundreds of artists from Mindanao and beyond, featuring thousands of masterpieces that celebrate the culture and traditions of the region.
Through its yearly collaboration with Lawig-Diwa, Inc., SM Lanang provides the platform and space — transforming the mall into a vibrant creative hub and gallery that makes cultural expression part of everyday life.
More than just a mall, every space at SM Lanang is intentionally curated with shoppers in mind.
Mindanaoans enjoyed a maxed-out experience as the mall transforms into a massive art gallery every year, which is free and open to the public.
The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards that honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals.
SM Supermalls received the award during a gala awards banquet held on April 17, 2026, at the Venetian Hotel in Macao, China. PR