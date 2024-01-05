MisOcc’s Golden Carols 2023 gives cheers to public school teachers, non-teaching staff

“As we gather here on this joyous season of gift-giving activity. I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each of you. You have been a significant partner of the provincial government in many ways, especially in making our young people become better versions of themselves, preparing them to be responsible and productive Misamisnons as part of our goals nga ang Misamisnon Magpuyong Malinawon, Malambuon ug Malipayon,” Gov. Oaminal said in his remarks during the Christmas activity.

He likewise underscored that the spirit of Christmas should not only be celebrated with gifts but also commemorated with shared love, joy, and gratitude.

“Let us not forget the profound gift you give every gift of knowledge, empowerment, and the belief that every child has the potential to achieve greatness,” he said.

Gov. Oaminal feted the education sector for being the “beacons of knowledge, compassion, and inspiration” for all the young Misamisnons.

“Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with love, laughter and well-deserved moments of relaxation,” he told the teaching and non-teaching personnel.

The provincial government has prepared more than 7,000 grocery packages and P32 million cash bonuses intended to be received by the members of the education sector in the province.

Meanwhile, Gov. Oaminal surprised the teachers when he generously gave away cash prizes from his own pockets during the raffle activity.

About 50 lucky winners received P5,000; some 20 luckily won P10,000 while five winners got P20,000.

On top of it, some 10 winners got 55’ inches TV; 5 winners got XRM motorcycles while lucky winners each got a trip to Boracay, Japan, and Korea, respectively.

The two other winners got an Asean Cruise and a trip to the Maldives.

Further, First District Jason P. Almonte also shouldered a trip to Hongkong for 20 lucky winners while Second District Rep. Ando Oaminal sponsored a trip to Singapore for 10 lucky winners.

On behalf of the education sector, Ronnel Gomez from Diwat National High School-DepEd Oroquieta Division expressed gratitude for the province’s generous Christmas gifts to all teaching and non-teaching personnel in the province.

“Thank you so much to all the leaders of the province of Misamis Occidental headed by our Governor Henry Oaminal and to our two Congressmen. Daghan kaayong salamat,” said Gomez. PR