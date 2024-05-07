Monark widens reach with opening of Monark Ma-a

IN celebration of its 37th anniversary, Monark Equipment Corporation proudly introduces Monark Ma-a, the industry's first ‘green’ building located in the heart of Davao.

Slated to open on May 17, 2024, Monark Ma-a sets a new standard for eco-friendly infrastructure with its innovative design and commitment to sustainability.

Built on less than a hectare of land, Monark Ma-a offers 6000 sqm. of state-of-the-art facilities, showcasing an efficient design that maximizes natural light and airflow.

From its industrial-inspired architecture to its strategically positioned features harnessing natural airflow, every aspect of Monark Ma-a is meticulously crafted with sustainability in mind. Common areas are adorned with greenery, creating a sanctuary of sustainability for visitors and employees alike.

The second-floor al fresco cafeteria provides a relaxing atmosphere and doubles as a workspace equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, anticipating the needs of a post-pandemic world. Its expansive viewing deck offers breathtaking views and can accommodate up to thirty to forty people at a time.

Customers are afforded a clear view of the warehouse, fostering transparency and trust, while all-around glass covers ensure a spacious, open atmosphere throughout the building.