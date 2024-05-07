Monark widens reach with opening of Monark Ma-a

IN celebration of its 37th anniversary, Monark Equipment Corporation proudly introduces Monark Ma-a, the industry's first ‘green’ building located in the heart of Davao.
Slated to open on May 17, 2024, Monark Ma-a sets a new standard for eco-friendly infrastructure with its innovative design and commitment to sustainability.
Built on less than a hectare of land, Monark Ma-a offers 6000 sqm. of state-of-the-art facilities, showcasing an efficient design that maximizes natural light and airflow.
From its industrial-inspired architecture to its strategically positioned features harnessing natural airflow, every aspect of Monark Ma-a is meticulously crafted with sustainability in mind. Common areas are adorned with greenery, creating a sanctuary of sustainability for visitors and employees alike.
The second-floor al fresco cafeteria provides a relaxing atmosphere and doubles as a workspace equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi, anticipating the needs of a post-pandemic world. Its expansive viewing deck offers breathtaking views and can accommodate up to thirty to forty people at a time.
Customers are afforded a clear view of the warehouse, fostering transparency and trust, while all-around glass covers ensure a spacious, open atmosphere throughout the building.
Top Notch Parts and Service Offerings
With an expanded branch, the company is poised to deliver enhanced service to a larger customer base. Monark Ma-a has eight service bays designed for maximum efficiency. Monark recognizes the importance of achieving peak fuel efficiency, minimizing operational expenses, and maximizing production uptime.
The company provides solutions to elevate all facets of your operations, enabling you to work more efficiently. Its range of services include machine servicing, oil and fluid analysis, as well as financial assistance. Monark’s dedicated service operations are tailored to ensure the upkeep, performance optimization, productivity maximization, and reduce cost of your equipment.
Monark Ma-a is firmly rooted on sustainability, going beyond design by incorporating features like a rainwater catcher and Material Recovery Facility for effective recycling and waste sorting.
The facility also boasts a recreational area with multipurpose courts for leisure and exercise.
With its secure surroundings and flood-free location, Monark Ma-a is a testament to Monark Equipment Corporation's sustainability and customer satisfaction approach.
Monark Ma-a is located at Purok 26, Diversion Road, Brgy Ma-a, Palomino, Davao City.
For more information about Monark ‘s heavy equipment, parts & service offerings, visit the official Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/MonarkEquipmentCorporationOFFICIAL/
Monark Helpline: tel:09175980394
https://monark-cat.com/