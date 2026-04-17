More than just athletic competition

A golden spark to open the games

The tone for SRAA 2026 was set from its opening night on April 7 in Lambayong Sports Complex in the Municipality of Lambayong — both symbolic and deeply inspiring.

Philippine Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz took center stage as she led the torch-lighting ceremony, joined by outstanding Soccsksargen athletes. Her presence alone elevated the significance of the event, bridging grassroots sports with the highest level of international achievement.

More than a ceremonial act, it was a passing of inspiration — reminding young athletes that greatness is within reach.

Diaz also led the oath-taking of technical officials, underscoring the importance of integrity and excellence not just among competitors, but across all aspects of the games.

While Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara was unable to attend, his message resonated through Assistant Secretary Janir Datucan:

“Ipakita ninyo ang tapang at puso. Huwag kayong panghinaan ng loob sa pagkatalo, sapagkat dito nagsisimula ang tunay na pagkatuto,” Datucan said.

Support from regional leaders further highlighted the significance of the event, including Cornelio Martinez, head of the Education Committee of the Sangguniang Lalawigan ng Sarangani, and Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Nelyn B. Frinal, who rallied athletes with a message of confidence:

“Go for the gold. That’s who they are. We are Sarangan, we are able, we are capable, we are skilled, and, of course, we have been fully trained. The Division Office of Sarangani is fully behind you,” ani Frinal.

Together with a dazzling fireworks display, the opening ceremony became both a celebration and a declaration: SRAA 2026 would be unlike any other.