Move It riders mobilize relief operations in Iligan City

Move It rider-partners conducted a volunteer relief operation at Iligan City Central School in the wake of Typhoon Basyang, delivering much-needed assistance to affected families.

The Move It rider community recently distributed more than 130 cases of drinking water and food packs to affected residents in Iligan City. The group also extended support to the local government by donating 200 additional cases of water to the Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to help sustain ongoing response operations.

“Kami po sa Move It rider community ay nagkakaisa pagdating sa pagtutulungan para mas mapabilis ang pagbangon ng aming komunidad,” said Biljohn Omongos Pagasian, a Move It rider-partner and community leader. “Nasalanta man kami, masaya kaming magbigay ng pag-asa sa bawat isa sa pamamagitan ng bayanihan – lalo na para sa siyudad na araw-araw naming pinaglilingkuran.”

Move It General Manager Wayne Jacinto said the initiative underscores how rider-partners show up not only as transport partners, but as a community ready to help their fellow Filipinos get back on their feet.

“At Move It, we believe being a rider-partner isn’t just about completing trips. It’s also about being an active member of the community. We fully support the spirit of bayanihan shown by our rider-partners in Iligan. Our riders and commuters can count on Move It as the city rebuilds and recovers from the recent calamity — whether by supporting relief and recovery efforts, or by helping ensure residents continue to have access to a safe and reliable motorcycle taxi option during this period,” Jacinto said.

Move It supported the volunteer-led effort by sponsoring relief supplies, including food packs and fresh water, enabling rider-partners to carry out both the on-site distribution and additional donations to relevant local government agencies.

The motorcycle taxi platform also extended the Move It Malasakit Package to rider-partners who were badly affected by the typhoon. Through the program, eligible partners were able to access support such as calamity and hospital assistance, reinforcing Move It’s commitment to stand with its rider community in times of urgent need. PR