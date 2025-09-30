Feature

MR.DIY marks 800 stores nationwide, strengthening ties with Filipino families

With 800 stores strong, MR.DIY brings everyday essentials closer to home and closer to heart
MR.DIY executives and guests lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony of its 800th store in Vista Mall Taguig—putting the brand “close to home and closer to the hearts” of Filipinos.
Published on

Leading home improvement retailer MR.DIY marked a historic milestone with the grand opening of its 800th Store at Vista Mall Taguig on September 23.

With the theme “Close to Home, Closer to Heart,” the event highlighted the brand’s nationwide expansion and its mission to build a deeper connection with Filipino families by being part of their everyday lives.

Shoppers and guests were treated to exciting activities, special deals, and a day full of surprises–all underscoring the brand’s commitment to making everyday living simple, joyful, and complete.

800 Stores Strong! MR.DIY Philippines CEO Roselle Andaya delivers an inspiring message at the 800th store celebration in Vista Mall Taguig—bringing affordability and joy closer to every Filipino family.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate this remarkable milestone with the community that has been part of MR.DIY’s growth story,” said Roselle B. Andaya, Chief Executive Officer of MR.DIY Philippines. 

“Reaching 800 stores is not just about expansion—it’s about being close to home and closer to heart. This is our way of showing Filipino households that MR.DIY is here to provide practical, affordable solutions and to share in the everyday moments that matter most.”

MR.DIY executives, together with honored guests, celebrate the official opening of MR.DIY’s 800th store at Vista Mall Taguig.
Families, friends, and DIY enthusiasts alike joined in the fun, enjoying exclusive promos, games, and engaging activities designed to make the day extra memorable. The lively celebration mirrored MR.DIY’s spirit of inclusivity and joy–making the 800th store milestone a true community affair.

The week-long 800th Store Milestone Celebration drew in MR.DIY stakeholders, shoppers, mall partners, and customers, who all witnessed MR.DIY’s journey of bringing affordable, diverse, and accessible solutions closer to Filipino homes. 

With 800 stores nationwide and counting, MR.DIY continues to bring convenience, affordability , variety and joy closer to every Filipino home—strengthening its place as the family’s trusted everyday partner. PR

