MR.DIY marks 800 stores nationwide, strengthening ties with Filipino families

Leading home improvement retailer MR.DIY marked a historic milestone with the grand opening of its 800th Store at Vista Mall Taguig on September 23.

With the theme “Close to Home, Closer to Heart,” the event highlighted the brand’s nationwide expansion and its mission to build a deeper connection with Filipino families by being part of their everyday lives.

Shoppers and guests were treated to exciting activities, special deals, and a day full of surprises–all underscoring the brand’s commitment to making everyday living simple, joyful, and complete.