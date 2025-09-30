MR.DIY marks 800 stores nationwide, strengthening ties with Filipino families

Leading home improvement retailer MR.DIY marked a historic milestone with the grand opening of its 800th Store at Vista Mall Taguig on September 23.
With the theme “Close to Home, Closer to Heart,” the event highlighted the brand’s nationwide expansion and its mission to build a deeper connection with Filipino families by being part of their everyday lives.
Shoppers and guests were treated to exciting activities, special deals, and a day full of surprises–all underscoring the brand’s commitment to making everyday living simple, joyful, and complete.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate this remarkable milestone with the community that has been part of MR.DIY’s growth story,” said Roselle B. Andaya, Chief Executive Officer of MR.DIY Philippines.
“Reaching 800 stores is not just about expansion—it’s about being close to home and closer to heart. This is our way of showing Filipino households that MR.DIY is here to provide practical, affordable solutions and to share in the everyday moments that matter most.”
Families, friends, and DIY enthusiasts alike joined in the fun, enjoying exclusive promos, games, and engaging activities designed to make the day extra memorable. The lively celebration mirrored MR.DIY’s spirit of inclusivity and joy–making the 800th store milestone a true community affair.
The week-long 800th Store Milestone Celebration drew in MR.DIY stakeholders, shoppers, mall partners, and customers, who all witnessed MR.DIY’s journey of bringing affordable, diverse, and accessible solutions closer to Filipino homes.
With 800 stores nationwide and counting, MR.DIY continues to bring convenience, affordability , variety and joy closer to every Filipino home—strengthening its place as the family’s trusted everyday partner. PR