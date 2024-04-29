My Encounter at the PHAPi: Mindanao Regional Seminar

I WAS rushing to attend the Mindanao Regional Seminar hosted by the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi) last Friday. Unfortunately, I have encountered a series of mishaps. Initially confused about the venue, I mistakenly directed the cab driver to the Grand Menseng Hotel and then again to the Apo View Hotel. I guess I am too stressed because I need to be back at my workplace in two hours for a meeting. But I am glad I arrived early at the right location, the Grand Ballroom of Acacia Hotel on JP Laurel Avenue, Agdao, Davao City. It was my first time to visit this place.

I do not know, but it seems that the world was unfair to me that day; upon checking my iPad, I discovered that I had saved the wrong PowerPoint presentation for my talk, leaving me only 30 minutes to fix the error. However, with the limited time, I made the necessary edits and entered the bustling conference room.

I sat in the reception area, observing the diverse crowd, with many medical doctors at the forefront and chief nurses and other hospital staff occupying the middle rows. By then, I prayed that later, during my talk, I could offer insights on how to beat stress.