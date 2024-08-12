Navigating higher education

Trends in higher education

One of the most prominent trends in higher education today is the emphasis on globalization and digitalization. Many universities and colleges are promoting exchange programs and other intercultural initiatives while digital transformation is revolutionizing the education sector.

Shiny Deborah Rose Bullecer, a student from the University of Mindanao (UM) and UM Primum's Editor-in-Chief notes that UM actively promotes exchange programs, collaborative research, and cultural exchanges, broadening their global perspectives.

Similarly, Kristine Nicole L. Malasado from Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) observes academic and cultural exposure, training students for global competitiveness through international study programs, exchange opportunities, and multicultural learning experiences.

Digital transformation in education is also evident. This shift has expanded access to learning materials and encouraged innovative approaches to teaching and learning. Marwa A. Ali, a student leader at the Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) also highlights the increase in online and hybrid classes, making education more accessible and flexible.

At the University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UPMin), Reggie Faye Canarias, former UP Literary Society chief leader, emphasizes the crucial role of student governance. The University Student Council (USC), divided into three college-specific councils, serves as a vital platform for voicing student concerns.

“Regular assemblies allow student leaders to discuss issues directly affecting their peers, which the USC then presents to the administration,” she explained.

This system ensures that student voices are heard and that their needs are addressed, fostering a collaborative environment between students and administration.