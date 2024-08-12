Navigating higher education

Higher education is filled with both promises and challenges. Students nowadays have to deal with new trends, challenges, and lots of chances to succeed. Insights from students across various colleges and universities in Davao City highlight these changes.
Trends in higher education
One of the most prominent trends in higher education today is the emphasis on globalization and digitalization. Many universities and colleges are promoting exchange programs and other intercultural initiatives while digital transformation is revolutionizing the education sector.
Shiny Deborah Rose Bullecer, a student from the University of Mindanao (UM) and UM Primum's Editor-in-Chief notes that UM actively promotes exchange programs, collaborative research, and cultural exchanges, broadening their global perspectives.
Similarly, Kristine Nicole L. Malasado from Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) observes academic and cultural exposure, training students for global competitiveness through international study programs, exchange opportunities, and multicultural learning experiences.
Digital transformation in education is also evident. This shift has expanded access to learning materials and encouraged innovative approaches to teaching and learning. Marwa A. Ali, a student leader at the Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM) also highlights the increase in online and hybrid classes, making education more accessible and flexible.
At the University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UPMin), Reggie Faye Canarias, former UP Literary Society chief leader, emphasizes the crucial role of student governance. The University Student Council (USC), divided into three college-specific councils, serves as a vital platform for voicing student concerns.
“Regular assemblies allow student leaders to discuss issues directly affecting their peers, which the USC then presents to the administration,” she explained.
This system ensures that student voices are heard and that their needs are addressed, fostering a collaborative environment between students and administration.
Challenges in higher education
Across these institutions, common challenges persist despite the advancements. Mental and emotional health, and financial problems are among the major concerns for students today. Indeed, the transition to university life can be overwhelming as Bullecer notes, the transition to university life often leads to feelings of loneliness and isolation, exacerbated by financial pressures.
Ali echoes this, pointing out the common struggles with stress and anxiety due to academic and personal pressures.
"Many students struggle to balance their time between studying, working part-time jobs, and participating in extracurricular activities. Keeping up with new technology and online learning platforms can also be difficult," Ali expressed.
For Neil Teves, a student from Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU), financial constraints add to these challenges. "The challenges vary from one student to another. In my case, I struggled with financial matters just like any student. I didn’t struggle with my academic course, because I love what I am learning and doing," Teves shares.
Canarias adds that accessibility to higher education remains a major barrier, with high tuition costs and limited scholarship opportunities, making it difficult for many to pursue their academic goals.
"A student would have to go through hell, if not a needle’s hole, in order to have access to higher education. Accessibility does not limit to the reading materials, reviewers for exams, but it also includes the college tuition fees. Scholarships are not easy to acquire either, and there is no guarantee that a student who spent so much to complete the requirements will receive the grant," Canarias pointed out.
She added, "Presently, one of the biggest challenges that students face is not within the academic institution. The bigger problem than being in higher education is not being able to enter the tertiary level at all.
Opportunities and support systems
To address these challenges, colleges and universities provide a range of resources and opportunities to help students navigate the obstacles they face. Financial aid departments offer grants, scholarships, and work-study opportunities to ease the burden of tuition and living expenses.
Students have access to comprehensive support services, including mental health counseling, academic assistance through tutoring centers and writing labs, and guidance from academic advisors.
Career services also play a crucial role by offering internship placements, career fairs, and networking events to help students prepare for their future careers.
Financial assistance programs are available for low-income students, although budgets can be limited and disbursements sometimes delayed. Peer support and counseling services are also provided, offering seminars and a safe space for discussing academic, personal, and emotional challenges. These resources collectively help students manage their educational journeys more effectively.
Navigating college
Preparing for college involves more than just academic readiness. Canarias advises students to choose a degree program they are passionate about and to prioritize their mental and physical health. "These will be your biggest weapons against any challenges you might face in college," she emphasized.
Bullecer encourages students to actively engage in extracurricular activities that can hone skills and serve as a way to destress from academic pressure. She pointed out, "Stepping out of your comfort zone can make your college life exciting and unforgettable."
Teves suggests finding supportive peers, believing in one's abilities, and seeking out a mentor for guidance. Malasado underscores the significance of aligning personal values with academic choices since it is crucial to choose a college that not only meets your academic goals but also resonates with your beliefs and future aspirations.
"Learn time management, use campus support services like counseling and tutoring, and engage in extracurriculars to build a strong network. Embrace new learning methods and stay updated with technology, it will ease your college journey," Ali ended. DSCA