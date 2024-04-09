Feature

NCCC Supermarket’s Ramadan initiatives warm thousands across Davao, Tacurong

Photos by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot and NCCC Supermarket

NCCC Supermarket brought smiles to over 1,000 Muslim shoppers in Davao and Tacurong City with a series of special events for the Ramadan season.

They teamed up with popular brands and products including Lady's Choice, Skippy, Nestlé, Alaska, Magnolia Cheese and Star Margarine, San Mig Coffee, Listerine, RAM Foods Inc., and Knorr to make this Ramadan extra special.

NCCC Supermarket, in collaboration with Unilever Philippines, hosted a food demonstration featuring the 'Bestselling Dishes for Ramadan 2024' on Sunday, March 3, 2024.
NCCC Supermarket, in collaboration with Unilever Philippines, hosted a food demonstration featuring the 'Bestselling Dishes for Ramadan 2024' on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Photo from NCCC Supermarket
Sulit shoppers gathered at the Activity Area of NCCC Supermarket - Mall VP on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 for a delightful experience of Ramadan Favorites with Skippy Peanut Butter - PH, featuring Mommy She Arendain.
Sulit shoppers gathered at the Activity Area of NCCC Supermarket - Mall VP on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 for a delightful experience of Ramadan Favorites with Skippy Peanut Butter - PH, featuring Mommy She Arendain. Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot/SunStar Photo
Tacurongnons participated in the Sarap Sustansya Cooking Demo with Maggi and Nestle All-Purpose Cream on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024.
Tacurongnons participated in the Sarap Sustansya Cooking Demo with Maggi and Nestle All-Purpose Cream on Thursday morning, March 7, 2024. Photo from NCCC Supermarket
NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Alaska Milk Corporation, hosted a Qur'an Recitation and Ramadan Gift Giving event at Maahad Talomo Al Islamie, a Madrasa school in Talomo, Davao City, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Alaska Milk Corporation, hosted a Qur'an Recitation and Ramadan Gift Giving event at Maahad Talomo Al Islamie, a Madrasa school in Talomo, Davao City, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot/SunStar Photo

Starting in March, they offered bestselling dishes with Lady's Choice and Ramadan favorites with Skippy. They also hosted cooking demos, Quran recitations with Alaska, and gift-giving sessions throughout the month.

NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Skippy, distributed gift packs to the Muslim community of Tacurong during the Ramadan Gift giving on Monday, March 25, 2024.
NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Skippy, distributed gift packs to the Muslim community of Tacurong during the Ramadan Gift giving on Monday, March 25, 2024. Photo from NCCC Supermarket

As April rolled in, NCCC Supermarket continued the spirit of giving with iftar gift-giving events featuring Star Margarine, San Mig Coffee, and Magnolia Cheezee, as well as more Ramadan gift-giving activities with Nestle and a fun event with Listerine.

NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Nestlé, hosted a Grand Iftar and Ramadan Gift Giving event on Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2024 at Deca Homes, Indangan, Davao City.
NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Nestlé, hosted a Grand Iftar and Ramadan Gift Giving event on Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2024 at Deca Homes, Indangan, Davao City. Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot
NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Listerine Philippines, hosted a gift-giving event at NCCC Supermarket, Vista Mall, Davao City on Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2024.
NCCC Supermarket, in partnership with Listerine Philippines, hosted a gift-giving event at NCCC Supermarket, Vista Mall, Davao City on Saturday afternoon, April 6, 2024. Photo by Donna Stephanie Claire C. Agcambot

Wrapping up Ramadan on a high note, they will be hosting an Eid Mubarak with RAM Foods, Inc. on April 11 and Eid celebration with Knorr on April 12, 2024, spreading joy and unity.

Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity to reach out to the community.
NCCC Supermarket's Marketing Manager Janna Abdullah Mutalib said in one of their Ramadan outreach events.

Through these simple but heartfelt gestures, NCCC Supermarket showed that Ramadan is not just about fasting but also about coming together as a community to share love and kindness. DSCA

