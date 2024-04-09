NCCC Supermarket’s Ramadan initiatives warm thousands across Davao, Tacurong

NCCC Supermarket brought smiles to over 1,000 Muslim shoppers in Davao and Tacurong City with a series of special events for the Ramadan season.
They teamed up with popular brands and products including Lady's Choice, Skippy, Nestlé, Alaska, Magnolia Cheese and Star Margarine, San Mig Coffee, Listerine, RAM Foods Inc., and Knorr to make this Ramadan extra special.
Starting in March, they offered bestselling dishes with Lady's Choice and Ramadan favorites with Skippy. They also hosted cooking demos, Quran recitations with Alaska, and gift-giving sessions throughout the month.
As April rolled in, NCCC Supermarket continued the spirit of giving with iftar gift-giving events featuring Star Margarine, San Mig Coffee, and Magnolia Cheezee, as well as more Ramadan gift-giving activities with Nestle and a fun event with Listerine.
Wrapping up Ramadan on a high note, they will be hosting an Eid Mubarak with RAM Foods, Inc. on April 11 and Eid celebration with Knorr on April 12, 2024, spreading joy and unity.
Through these simple but heartfelt gestures, NCCC Supermarket showed that Ramadan is not just about fasting but also about coming together as a community to share love and kindness. DSCA