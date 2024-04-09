NCCC Supermarket’s Ramadan initiatives warm thousands across Davao, Tacurong

NCCC Supermarket brought smiles to over 1,000 Muslim shoppers in Davao and Tacurong City with a series of special events for the Ramadan season.

They teamed up with popular brands and products including Lady's Choice, Skippy, Nestlé, Alaska, Magnolia Cheese and Star Margarine, San Mig Coffee, Listerine, RAM Foods Inc., and Knorr to make this Ramadan extra special.