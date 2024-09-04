NCIP names Hedcor as champion for Indigenous Peoples

THE National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Region XI has named Hedcor the Champion for Indigenous Peoples (IP) for its outstanding support to IP communities in the Davao Region during the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
This award recognizes Hedcor’s efforts in building strong, lasting relationships with indigenous communities, its work in protecting the environment, and its commitment to keeping cultural traditions alive.
"We recognize Hedcor for its unwavering dedication to the Indigenous Peoples of the Davao Region. Their consistent efforts in uplifting the lives of IP communities, while respecting and preserving their cultural heritage, truly set a standard for corporate responsibility," said Atty. Geroncio Aguio, NCIP Region XI Director.
Hedcor contributes P5 M to IP communities in DavSur
In a significant gesture of support, Hedcor has allocated over P5 million in IP shares for 2023 to various Indigenous communities in Davao del Sur.
The funds will benefit key groups such as the Mount Apo Bagobo-Tagabawa Ancestral Domain Inc. (MABATADI), Tudaya Falls Tribal Association, and the Barangay Tribal Council of Sibulan Sta. Cruz, Inc. These communities plan to use this support for essential programs including education, healthcare, livelihood, infrastructure, and cultural preservation.
"The financial support from Hedcor is more than just a contribution; it’s an investment in our future," said Matanam Gideon Tolentino, an IP leader. "Kini nga mga pondo magtugot kanamo sa paghimo og mga malungtaron nga programa nga makapauswag sa among kalidad sa kinabuhi samtang nagtipig sa atong kultural nga panulondon. Kini nga pakig-uban maoy importante para sa pagtubo ug dugayng pagpadayon sa atong komunidad (These funds will enable us to create sustainable programs that elevate our quality of life while preserving our cultural heritage. This partnership is essential to our community’s growth and long-term sustainability)."
Rolando Pacquiao, Hedcor’s President and COO, emphasized the strength of the bond between Hedcor and the Indigenous Peoples: "Our relationship with the Indigenous Peoples has grown stronger through years of working together and respecting each other. We greatly value this partnership, recognizing its vital role in fostering the growth and well-being of their communities.”
This initiative is part of Hedcor’s broader effort to work collaboratively with Indigenous communities, underscoring a mutual commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of cultural heritage. PR