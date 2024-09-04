NCIP names Hedcor as champion for Indigenous Peoples

This award recognizes Hedcor’s efforts in building strong, lasting relationships with indigenous communities, its work in protecting the environment, and its commitment to keeping cultural traditions alive.

"We recognize Hedcor for its unwavering dedication to the Indigenous Peoples of the Davao Region. Their consistent efforts in uplifting the lives of IP communities, while respecting and preserving their cultural heritage, truly set a standard for corporate responsibility," said Atty. Geroncio Aguio, NCIP Region XI Director.