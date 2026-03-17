New birthing home brings hope to Marilog residents
In the mountainous interior of Davao City, where expectant mothers once trekked hours over rugged terrain to reach medical care, a new chapter in community health has begun. The Malikongkong Maternal and Child Birthing Home in Barangay Marilog officially opened on March 10, 2026, offering a long-awaited lifeline to indigenous families who have long faced limited access to healthcare.
The inauguration drew the Consul General of Japan in Davao, Hirotaka Ono; representatives from the Davao City Local Government Unit and the Department of Health-Davao Region; community residents; and Barangay Malikongkong Tribal Leader Pastor Jaime Mande. For residents of Sitio Malikongkong and neighboring communities, the facility marks a critical step toward safer childbirth, accessible medical care, and improved health services for mothers and children.
The project was developed through a partnership among the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc. (DMSFI), ChildFund Japan, local government units, and community leaders, with funding from the Government of Japan. It aims to tackle one of the most urgent challenges in remote indigenous communities: access to basic healthcare.
For years, pregnant women and sick residents had to walk for hours along steep mountain paths just to reach the nearest hospital. The opening of the birthing home promises to make these difficult journeys a thing of the past.
During the ceremony, DMSFI President Atty. Alberto Rafael L. Aportadera called the project a milestone for both the institution and the community it serves. He emphasized that maternal and child health form the foundation of a thriving society.
By bringing essential medical services closer to remote communities, the facility aims to strengthen the well-being of mothers, newborns, and families across the area.
The birthing home will provide a safe space for mothers to deliver their babies, for children to receive medical care, and for families to access guidance on preventive health practices.
For Seiko Toyama, project manager of ChildFund Japan Philippine Branch, the facility represents more than infrastructure. “This is more than just a health station,” Toyama said during the ceremony. “This is a station of life.”
The center will be staffed by trained midwives from DMSFI and equipped with essential medical tools. A patient vehicle will also be available to help residents reach higher-level medical facilities when needed.
Toyama also acknowledged the engineers, construction workers, health educators, and volunteers who completed the project despite the logistical challenges of transporting materials through mountainous terrain.
The facility was made possible through the support of Japan, particularly through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and ChildFund Japan, which provided funding and technical assistance.
As part of the project, health education programs were conducted within the community, covering nutrition, sanitation, herbal medicine, and the prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation. These trainings aim to empower residents to promote health awareness in their villages.
Government health agencies are expected to support the facility through licensing and integration with the national health insurance system, helping ensure that services remain sustainable and accessible.
The project directly serves 8,892 residents across eight sitios in Barangay Marilog, including Sitio Malikongkong, and indirectly benefits more than 16,000 residents in nearby barangays such as Marilog and Gamitang.
Beyond providing immediate healthcare, the initiative strengthens the broader health system by improving referral networks, building trust between providers and communities, and encouraging proactive health practices.
As the ribbon was cut and the doors of the birthing facility opened for the first time, residents gathered with pride and hope.
Consul General Hirotaka Ono expressed his wish that the Malikongkong Maternal and Child Birthing Home and the training project would act as a bridge, deepening the bonds between Japan and the Philippines.
For the people of Sitio Malikongkong, the new facility stands as a powerful reminder that quality healthcare should not depend on geography. In a community once defined by distance and isolation, a small health station now carries a far greater meaning — hope, healing, and the promise that every mother and child deserves safe and accessible care. Gem Audrey Alicaya