New birthing home brings hope to Marilog residents



The inauguration drew the Consul General of Japan in Davao, Hirotaka Ono; representatives from the Davao City Local Government Unit and the Department of Health-Davao Region; community residents; and Barangay Malikongkong Tribal Leader Pastor Jaime Mande. For residents of Sitio Malikongkong and neighboring communities, the facility marks a critical step toward safer childbirth, accessible medical care, and improved health services for mothers and children.

The project was developed through a partnership among the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc. (DMSFI), ChildFund Japan, local government units, and community leaders, with funding from the Government of Japan. It aims to tackle one of the most urgent challenges in remote indigenous communities: access to basic healthcare.

For years, pregnant women and sick residents had to walk for hours along steep mountain paths just to reach the nearest hospital. The opening of the birthing home promises to make these difficult journeys a thing of the past.