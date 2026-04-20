‘New home of champions’

Vision beyond the games
At the core of SRAA 2026’s success is a leadership vision anchored on infrastructure and identity.
"Napatunayan po natin na we have more to offer to the country and to the world. That's why it is our commitment, as we've opened the new Olympic-size swimming pool… and we rubberized our oval, it is our vision to expand this further because we wanted to upgrade and make Sultan Kudarat well-positioned to be the athletics capital of Region 12," Mangudadatu said.
With continued investments and long-term planning, Sultan Kudarat is positioning itself as a premier destination for major competitions—and potentially, a future host of the Palarong Pambansa.
Raising the bar and owning it
Perhaps the clearest testament to Sultan Kudarat’s success came during the closing ceremony.
In a break from tradition, the hosting flag was not passed on — no province stepped forward to host the next edition.
The reason was widely understood: the standard set was simply too high.
From seamless logistics to athlete-centered services, the province delivered a sporting experience that blended excellence with emotion.
For many participants, that emotional impact was unforgettable and life-changing.
Safe, seamless, and massive in scale
While the spectacle captured attention, discipline ensured success.
The Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office reported zero major crime incidents throughout the event, under the leadership of Provincial Director PCol. Bernard L. Lao.
More than 1.2 million visitors were recorded across venues, bazaars, and festival grounds — transforming the province into a vibrant hub of activity.
“The successful and peaceful conduct of SRAA 2026 would not have been possible without the collective efforts of our personnel, stakeholders, partner law enforcement agencies, and the unwavering support of the Provincial Government,” Lao said.
Beyond medals: a lasting impact
The impact of SRAA 2026 extended far beyond competition. Local businesses thrived as tourism surged, proving that sports can serve as a powerful driver of economic growth. More importantly, the event strengthened community pride and regional identity.
On the competitive front, the Schools Division Office of General Santos City dominated the medal tally, securing 149 gold, 106 silver, and 110 bronze medals.
Yet beyond the numbers, SRAA 2026 will be remembered for something deeper—the belief it instilled in every athlete who competed.
The standard has been set
"We wanted to give more, we wanted to do more because as I have repeatedly stated in the past, the people of Sultan Kudarat, and by extension, the people of Soccsksargen deserve the best and only the best," Mangudadatu emphasized.
With that mindset, Sultan Kudarat has transformed from participant to pace-setter.
And with an Olympic champion lighting the torch that opened it all, SRAA 2026 became more than just a sporting event—it became a symbol of what the region can achieve.
The bar has been raised. And for now, it stands firmly in Sultan Kudarat — the new home of champions.