‘New home of champions’

Raising the bar and owning it

Perhaps the clearest testament to Sultan Kudarat’s success came during the closing ceremony.

In a break from tradition, the hosting flag was not passed on — no province stepped forward to host the next edition.

The reason was widely understood: the standard set was simply too high.

From seamless logistics to athlete-centered services, the province delivered a sporting experience that blended excellence with emotion.

For many participants, that emotional impact was unforgettable and life-changing.

Safe, seamless, and massive in scale

While the spectacle captured attention, discipline ensured success.

The Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office reported zero major crime incidents throughout the event, under the leadership of Provincial Director PCol. Bernard L. Lao.

More than 1.2 million visitors were recorded across venues, bazaars, and festival grounds — transforming the province into a vibrant hub of activity.

“The successful and peaceful conduct of SRAA 2026 would not have been possible without the collective efforts of our personnel, stakeholders, partner law enforcement agencies, and the unwavering support of the Provincial Government,” Lao said.

Beyond medals: a lasting impact

The impact of SRAA 2026 extended far beyond competition. Local businesses thrived as tourism surged, proving that sports can serve as a powerful driver of economic growth. More importantly, the event strengthened community pride and regional identity.

On the competitive front, the Schools Division Office of General Santos City dominated the medal tally, securing 149 gold, 106 silver, and 110 bronze medals.

Yet beyond the numbers, SRAA 2026 will be remembered for something deeper—the belief it instilled in every athlete who competed.