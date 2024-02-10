New, improved Learning Commons and Library

Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (Mapúa MCM) held its official launching of the Library and Learning Commons of the Office of Student Services (OSS) last January 19, 2024.

The renovations made in the OSS Learning Commons and Library began on August 22, 2023, and June 13, 2023, respectively, with the aim to provide a retrofitted space for students to effectively study and collaborate within campus. Moreover, these facilities were made in mind to complement the pre-existing educational tech tools that Mapúa MCM offers, further enhancing the overall learning experience of the students.

“Overall, these facilities will contribute to a holistic educational experience and support the academic growth of [Mapúa MCM] students. These facilities ensure mobility, flexibility, connectivity, and variety, allowing students to choose where and how they learn. It also supports collaborative learning and teaching for students, where they can learn independently and in small or large groups,” as stated by Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (EVP-COO), Engr. Alejandro H. Ballado Jr.

The ergonomically flexible furniture within the two facilities was designed to accommodate and supplement students’ learning modes. Additionally, various rooms were retrofitted within the Learning Commons to further accommodate student wellness (e.g. wellness room, psychology laboratory, multiple counseling rooms, student advising facilitator rooms, etc.).