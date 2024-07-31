NIñOFRANCO’S new collection spotlights Ikat Fabric

The collection, he said, highlights the weaver’s contemporary hand woven ikats from Lake Sebu.

It also features exquisite detailing like hand embroidery and beadwork accentuated with mother of pearl and brass bells.

Limon’s take on his new collection proved that traditional hand-woven fabrics have a place in bridal fashion.

“Most people associate these beautiful textiles with ethnic festivities, but showcasing them in weddings can elevate the event with rich cultural significance and stunning visual appeal,” Limon shared.

As a lone representative from Mindanao, Limon is proud to showcase his Mindanao roots through his collection that weaves the romantic beauty of Mindanao’s artisanal craftsmanship.

The fashion event was in partnership with Filipinxt, a platform on a mission to showcase Filipino design talents to New York. It also featured the collections of equally talented Filipino designers—Bessie Besana (New York), Veejay Floresca (Los Angeles), Hanna Kong (Luzon), and Axel Que (Visayas).