NIñOFRANCO’S new collection spotlights Ikat Fabric

HIGHLIGHTING Mindanao’s fabrics is always part of the artistic DNA of Dabawenyo creative fashion director Wilson Limon of NIñOFRANCO.
Committed to champion Mindanao artisans, Limon put center stage Ikat fabric as one of the main five featured fashion designers and creatives in the prestigious 10th edition of Marry Me At Marriott - Philippine Gratus Gala held last Friday, July 19 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.
Limon wowed guests again with his outstanding wedding collection inspired from the artisanal craftsmanship and agricultural scene in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato. The seven-piece collection elevates Ikat fabric as he collaborated with traditional T’boli weaver Jen Mann.
The collection, he said, highlights the weaver’s contemporary hand woven ikats from Lake Sebu.
It also features exquisite detailing like hand embroidery and beadwork accentuated with mother of pearl and brass bells.
Limon’s take on his new collection proved that traditional hand-woven fabrics have a place in bridal fashion.
“Most people associate these beautiful textiles with ethnic festivities, but showcasing them in weddings can elevate the event with rich cultural significance and stunning visual appeal,” Limon shared.
As a lone representative from Mindanao, Limon is proud to showcase his Mindanao roots through his collection that weaves the romantic beauty of Mindanao’s artisanal craftsmanship.
The fashion event was in partnership with Filipinxt, a platform on a mission to showcase Filipino design talents to New York. It also featured the collections of equally talented Filipino designers—Bessie Besana (New York), Veejay Floresca (Los Angeles), Hanna Kong (Luzon), and Axel Que (Visayas).