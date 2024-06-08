Norwood Residences by Prestige Homes breaks ground for luxurious, sustainable residential project

Promising to set new standards in modern comfort while preserving the environment, Norwood Residences aims to redefine luxurious living through its commitment to sustainability.

This visionary project features Solar Panel Roof Systems, home-ready automation, and expansive open spaces, marking a significant step forward in eco-friendly living.

During the ceremony, President and Chairman Miraluna Idong Cerbo highlighted the dedication and hard work behind the project: “This groundbreaking ceremony marks the culmination of months, even years, of tireless effort and unwavering dedication."

She further emphasized, “Norwood Residences is more than just a residential project; it is a vision of luxurious, sustainable living.”