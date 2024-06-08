Norwood Residences by Prestige Homes breaks ground for luxurious, sustainable residential project

NORWOOD Residences, a luxury residential project by Prestige Homes & Realty Development Corporation, hosted its groundbreaking ceremony on May 18, 2024.
Promising to set new standards in modern comfort while preserving the environment, Norwood Residences aims to redefine luxurious living through its commitment to sustainability.
This visionary project features Solar Panel Roof Systems, home-ready automation, and expansive open spaces, marking a significant step forward in eco-friendly living.
During the ceremony, President and Chairman Miraluna Idong Cerbo highlighted the dedication and hard work behind the project: “This groundbreaking ceremony marks the culmination of months, even years, of tireless effort and unwavering dedication."
She further emphasized, “Norwood Residences is more than just a residential project; it is a vision of luxurious, sustainable living.”
The ceremony was attended by key figures, including Miraluna Idong Cerbo, President and Chairman of the Board; Manuel III Idong Cerbo, Chief Finance Officer; Bernard V. Bernardino, General Manager and VP of Operations; Ar. Rexan Rainier Cabangal, Engineering and Construction Operations (ECO) Head; representatives from the barangay; sales brokers; employees of Prestige Homes & Realty Development Corporation; and esteemed guests.
The Ideal Blend of Work and Leisure
Norwood Residences is designed with exclusivity and serenity in mind. With only 65 homes within its expansive grounds, the estate is a prime example of low-density living. Almost 50% of the site is dedicated to open spaces and functional areas, providing residents with a spacious, calm, yet modern and innovative environment. The meticulous planning ensures that all residents can enjoy both privacy and tranquility while feeling connected to a close-knit community.
The community boasts a range of well-planned amenities that cater to every resident’s needs. At the heart of the community is the multi-functional clubhouse complex. This hub features a covered basketball court, which can also be used for other sports and leisure activities, providing a space for both recreation and community events.
For those who enjoy swimming, the estate offers both a kiddie pool and an adult pool, perfect for families looking to cool off and relax. Lush gazebos and a sunbathing area provide spots for relaxation, while the resto-bar is an ideal place to unwind and socialize with neighbors.
Nature lovers will enjoy the green gardens and koi pond throughout the community. These areas are perfect for walks, picnics, or just relaxing. Parks, playgrounds, and a mini fitness gym provide residents with many options to stay active and healthy.
Norwood Residences places a high priority on safety and security as well. The community is safeguarded by a concrete perimeter fence and steel gates, with 24-hour security and constant CCTV surveillance for residents' peace of mind.
Nestled in Sitio Walog, Barangay Catalunan Pequeño, Talomo District, Davao City, Norwood Residences is in a prime location just minutes from South Davao’s premier lifestyle urban hubs and shopping amenities, offering an unparalleled blend of work and leisure. DSCA