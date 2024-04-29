Norwood Residences: Prestige Homes latest offering for future prime living

PRESTIGE Homes & Realty Development Corporation, one of Davao City's most trusted and rapidly growing land and property developers, embraces the future of prime living with their newly inaugurated Norwood Residences, an exclusive and high-end residential subdivision.
On April 18, 2024, Prestige Homes set a new standard with Norwood Residences, reimagining the future of prime living with exclusive first-in-Davao smart and eco-technologies. These features include Solar Panel Roof Systems, home automation, and premium intentional Home Spaces.
Cerbo added, “But beyond celebrating the launch of our new project, tonight’s purpose is to provide you with a deeper understanding of the vision behind it. Our mission is simple yet powerful – to create an exclusive, upscale, high-end, residential subdivision that reimagines the future of luxurious prime living.
Norwood Residences is a 65-unit upscale residential subdivision, offering top-tier home spaces with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and integration of eco-friendly solutions throughout its design and development. This exclusive community is tailored for families in search of unparalleled living standards.
“We are in an era of sustainability, innovation, and community thriving hand-in-hand. Our vision for Prestige Homes & Realty Development Corporation is to build exceptional communities that redefine the real estate experience. Norwood Residences is the embodiment of this vision,” General Manager and Vice President of Operations at Prestige Homes Bernard Bernardino said.
Among its standout features are community amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, a multi-functional basketball court, a swimming pool, and lush garden landscapes, all aimed at fostering a vibrant community lifestyle.
Strategically situated at Sitio Walog, Barangay Catalunan Pequeño, Talomo District, Davao City, Norwood Residences boasts prime real estate spanning a total land area of 24,629.00 sqm, with a density of 27.61 dwelling units per hectare. The project's drainage system adopts a two-line separate system, effectively managing stormwater and greywater.
Reservations for Norwood Residences will start on May 23, 2024, and prospective clients are encouraged to seize the opportunity and invite customers to become one of the elite members of this exclusive and upscale community. DSCA with reports from Elle Mari Angelen Dela Cuesta, SunStar Davao Intern