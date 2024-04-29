Norwood Residences: Prestige Homes latest offering for future prime living

Norwood Residences stands as a testament to our collective vision, determination, and perseverance. From the initial conceptualization to the meticulous planning and execution, every step of this journey has been guided by a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. This project has been in the works for quite some time, and I can say with utmost confidence that it will be a game-changer in our industry.

President and Chairman of the Board of Prestige Homes and Kean Solid Blocks, Miraluna Idong Cerbo.