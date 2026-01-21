Nursing student makes waves at Sine Negrense

A senior Nursing student at the University of St. La Salle-Bacolod has competed at the Sine Negrense: The Negros Island Film Festival for three consecutive years.
Chelsea Tasic’s streak began in 2023 with “Dalit sa Sala,” a social commentary produced by Dulaab Productions. Despite the ambitious nature of the project – which involved a complex two-day shoot on a moving bus – the film resonated deeply with audiences.
The film earned eight nominations and secured the People’s Choice Award and a special citation for its compelling narrative at Sine Negrense that year.
In 2024, Tasic was selected as one of ten directors for the inaugural Bacolod Film Festival. Her entry, “A Flower A Day,” competed in the Sine Negrense Open Category.
Set in a rundown cafe, the story follows a young woman who routinely visits with a different flower, sparking the curiosity of a local barista.
The film received eight nominations and won Best Musical Score at BFF in 2024, further cementing Tasic’s reputation as a rising storyteller in the region.
Tasic returned to Sine Negrense in 2025 with her latest work, “Isa ka Higayon,” competing in the Intercollegiate Category. The film explores themes of closure and the afterlife through the lens of local Bacolod culture.
Lola Sonia, a seamstress in downtown Bacolod, prepares for her chance to make up for a late loved one. But as her journey progresses, thoughts about what her decision will bring begin to hold her back. When life presents you with a chance to finally achieve the closure you've always wanted, would it truly set you free or bind you to a deeper longing?
“Isa ka Higayon” was recently screened at the Dinagyang edition of the CineKasimanwa: The Western Visayas Film Festival held at the FDCP Cinematheque Centre Iloilo.
For Tasic, filmmaking is more than a creative outlet – it is a vessel for raw, genuine human experiences.
Her journey as a filmmaker began in senior high school at the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos, where she directed the award-winning shorts “Piyesa” (2021) and “Litrato” (2022).
Today, she views her success as a reminder to revisit our roots and highlight the richness and realities of life in Negros.
Balancing her calling in both nursing and filmmaking, Tasic continues to create stories and visual projects that portray raw, genuine human experiences.
Sine Negrense, an annual celebration of local filmmaking that provides a platform to showcase the works of Negrense filmmakers, ran from December 3 to 6 at the FDCP Cinematheque Centre Negros. The awarding ceremony is tentatively scheduled to be held next month. PR