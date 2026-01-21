Nursing student makes waves at Sine Negrense



Tasic returned to Sine Negrense in 2025 with her latest work, “Isa ka Higayon,” competing in the Intercollegiate Category. The film explores themes of closure and the afterlife through the lens of local Bacolod culture.

Lola Sonia, a seamstress in downtown Bacolod, prepares for her chance to make up for a late loved one. But as her journey progresses, thoughts about what her decision will bring begin to hold her back. When life presents you with a chance to finally achieve the closure you've always wanted, would it truly set you free or bind you to a deeper longing?

“Isa ka Higayon” was recently screened at the Dinagyang edition of the CineKasimanwa: The Western Visayas Film Festival held at the FDCP Cinematheque Centre Iloilo.

For Tasic, filmmaking is more than a creative outlet – it is a vessel for raw, genuine human experiences.