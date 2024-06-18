Nurturing brilliance: The power of homeschooling

Their eldest son Josh, aged 21, is pursuing Applied Mathematics at Ateneo de Manila University and may also delve into advanced studies in artificial intelligence.

Seventeen-year-old Lance is entering 11th grade and has been interning at E-rovoutika Electronics Solutions since last year.

Meanwhile, their youngest, 11-year-old Yofi, is exploring coding, robotics, and has plans to participate in clubs like debate and theater.