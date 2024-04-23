On putting value to yourself: Jea Nuñez note to local artists

AT the age of 27, Jezza Mae Nuñez-Fuentes, better known as Jea Nuñez, has learned the importance of valuing oneself as a female visual artist. This understanding came despite the challenges posed by those who fail to appreciate the significance of art in our society.

Born into a family of artists, Nuñez’s exposure to visual art began in her childhood. Her father, a visual artist himself, involved her in various art projects, ranging from murals to streamers, fostering an early appreciation for the artist’s life.

Nuñez pursued a Bachelor of Arts in English at Mindanao State University and, upon graduating in 2018, took up a position as an elementary teacher in a private school in GenSan. This detour from her artistic aspirations was a common path for fresh graduates, but it left Nuñez feeling unfulfilled. A year later, she decided to resign.

Despite being an introvert and lacking confidence in social interactions, Nuñez felt a compelling urge to pursue her passion for visual art full-time. In April 2019, she decided to follow her heart.

“I reject the notion of working merely to survive. My decision to become a full-time visual artist has raised eyebrows, with some suggesting I take the LET exam and pursue teaching. But as an individual, that path doesn’t bring me joy,” expressed Nuñez.

Embarking on this unconventional path presented its own set of challenges. As a young artist still establishing her name, Nuñez sometimes faced clients who underestimated her and undervalued her work. Yet, she remains undeterred, committed to her artistic journey.

“You may encounter clients who approach you differently. For instance, they might negotiate the cost of your mural painting. It’s important to remember that the price you set for your work is a reflection of its value,” she expressed.

In the early days of her collaboration with her father, they grappled with how to appropriately price a commissioned mural. Nuñez recalls her father’s words: “bahala gamay bayad basta quality work” (It’s okay if the payment is small, as long as the work is of quality), emphasizing the importance of quality over compensation.

Some clients harbor misconceptions about the work of visual artists. They might perceive them as mere “tig pintora,” a term typically used for ordinary painters or carpenters hired on a “pakyawan” basis. Nuñez has made efforts to educate such clients about the true value of their artistic work.