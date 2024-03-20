On-the-job kindness begins here

The pic that I grabbed was a smiling Fr. Karel. I am enamored with the charisma of this Jesuit priest. But what also caught my attention was his amazing white hair. White hair for courage and wisdom most probably. I was beginning to like this man.

I look to him for transition and positive change for my beloved Ateneo. I look to him for stability and strength amidst the trials post-pandemic. I look to him for new directives for Mission in Mindanao.

The ber months came. He was already missioned to Davao. As we were navigating post-pandemic ASF journey with my students, I looked forward to meeting and encountering this Jesuit Brave Soul who is now my new Fr. President.

During the University-wide Christmas Party 2023, that was another chance to meet him up close and personal. Twice I came up to him and said, “Fr. Puede po mag selfie tayo?” To which he gamely said Yes! Sure! I introduced myself again as Teacher Nanan at your service. We took pictures and I said, “ako po yung humingi ng pic nyo po sa Fb ninyo.” And he remembered.

He was there all throughout our party. He sang with us and danced a little bit. Announced Christmas bonus blessings and steered us on to a hopeful 2024 for us all in the Ateneo.

In fact, the whole Arrupe Office of Social Formation Family had lots of pictures that night with Fr. Karel.

January 2024 came. My Davao Mother of Life Family had a scheduled meeting with Fr. Karel SJ. Miss Aia Palma invited me to be part of this gathering as I am a Molian who is an ASF Formator at the Ateneo College. I obediently said yes.

Aside from the Couples for Christ family, I also am part of the Davao Molian family. In the Jubilee year 2000, Ateneo sent me to the Mother of Life Catechetical Center for a whole year of study, formation, and community life. That year changed my whole life. I will be forever grateful to the Ateneo for my Mother of Life formation.