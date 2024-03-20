On-the-job kindness begins here

WHAT new beginnings are taking place in our University right now? This is Teacher Nanan again at your service.
Today, I walk you through some interesting journeys of faith in my favorite home, the Ateneo. My first meeting with Fr. Karel was through a sincere p.m. (private message).
I got in touch with him through the Messenger platform. I asked him, “Fr. puede po ba maki-grab ng pic mo sa FB mo. Nelson and I are making the New Beginnings video for ASF entitled Ripples of Faith.” And amazingly within a few seconds, Fr. Karel texted me right away. Sure! Sure! Wow, that was fast. Considering he doesn't know me yet personally, but knowing that it was for Ateneo Social formation video, he gamely said yes.
It did not end there. I excitedly told him still via p.m. “Fr. baka po puede kayo mag like and subscribe sa aming Youtube Page Nelson Bitang. In our YT page, we shall be uploading our New Beginnings Video.”
The pic that I grabbed was a smiling Fr. Karel. I am enamored with the charisma of this Jesuit priest. But what also caught my attention was his amazing white hair. White hair for courage and wisdom most probably. I was beginning to like this man.
I look to him for transition and positive change for my beloved Ateneo. I look to him for stability and strength amidst the trials post-pandemic. I look to him for new directives for Mission in Mindanao.
The ber months came. He was already missioned to Davao. As we were navigating post-pandemic ASF journey with my students, I looked forward to meeting and encountering this Jesuit Brave Soul who is now my new Fr. President.
During the University-wide Christmas Party 2023, that was another chance to meet him up close and personal. Twice I came up to him and said, “Fr. Puede po mag selfie tayo?” To which he gamely said Yes! Sure! I introduced myself again as Teacher Nanan at your service. We took pictures and I said, “ako po yung humingi ng pic nyo po sa Fb ninyo.” And he remembered.
He was there all throughout our party. He sang with us and danced a little bit. Announced Christmas bonus blessings and steered us on to a hopeful 2024 for us all in the Ateneo.
In fact, the whole Arrupe Office of Social Formation Family had lots of pictures that night with Fr. Karel.
January 2024 came. My Davao Mother of Life Family had a scheduled meeting with Fr. Karel SJ. Miss Aia Palma invited me to be part of this gathering as I am a Molian who is an ASF Formator at the Ateneo College. I obediently said yes.
Aside from the Couples for Christ family, I also am part of the Davao Molian family. In the Jubilee year 2000, Ateneo sent me to the Mother of Life Catechetical Center for a whole year of study, formation, and community life. That year changed my whole life. I will be forever grateful to the Ateneo for my Mother of Life formation.
The meeting took place. And I am touched by the kindness of Fr. Karel. He warmly welcomed us to his spacious office. We exchanged pleasantries. Miss Aia was introduced to him. We took turns introducing ourselves too. He empathetically listened. I was actually observing him. He knew some co-Molians too. He knew of our Angat Bulacan home. He shared his fond memories with Mother Of Life. Here we were talking to a friend in the mission. Fr. Karel on that day registered and manifested to me Kindness. I would say, on-the-job kindness begins here…
I said, “Fr. I am a Molian who is also an Arrupe Social Formator.” And he nodded. Being part of this historic meeting of the new year is a remarkable experience. It was jovial, engaging, and exciting. In fact, he nudged us to hold something like a forum where we can share our life-giving testimonies as Molians in this workplace in the Ateneo. It was something exciting to think about and plan for…
What common things do we share in the Davao Molian family and Ateneo? Both share the deep love of our Inang Buhay. Both proudly wear blue and white not just as colors but as virtues. Love and Justice. Faith that does Justice. It is heartwarming to know that in Fr. Karel SJ, we have a friend in mission. In my personal encounter with him, I affirmed that I am home in the Ateneo. On-the-job kindness begins here.
This new beginning of our lives as a university is propelling us to greater heights of service for Mindanao. I say that with Fr. Karel as our new brave soul Fr. President, we look forward to exciting and dedicated years of service in this part of the world. His smile, his white hair, his courage, kindness, and wisdom plus his brand of Ignatian leadership, all these things are indeed amazing blessings from the Almighty.
This wonderful encounter with Fr. Karel made me believe again in the goodness of humanity. Since 1998, I have served under Fr. Martinez. Next was Fr. Tabora. I am grateful that in my 27th year as a Misyonerong Bisdak in Mindanao, I am serving again under Fr. Karel’s leadership. I will pray for you Fr. Karel. God bless you in your new mission assignment with us in Ateneo de Davao. By Frances Nina Fernandez Bitang/Contributor