OPPO Find N3 Flip: Perfecting the Game-changing Vertical Cover Screen

There are so many ways Find N3 Flip’s powerful cover screen helps it strike a perfect balance.

Here are some things you should know about the upgrades from the Find N2 Flip, how cover screen apps elevate the flip phone experience, and how the vertical cover screen makes a world-class camera possible.

From Find N2 Flip to Find N3 Flip

Find N2 Flip demonstrates why a vertical cover screen makes sense with the simplest tasks.

Every time you look at your notifications, it displays more on its tall cover screen, and when browsing text messages and adjusting quick settings, there’s less scrolling than on smaller or square displays. OPPO even includes built-in and customizable quick replies, as well as speech-to-text support to add even more functionality which allows you to use the phone even when the cover is closed.

Find N3 Flip brings back all Find N2 Flip’s advantages over alternative cover screens, while simultaneously overhauling and upgrading the experience from the ground up.

Easier to use than ever, Find N3 Flip’s cover screen introduces a familiar apps menu – just swipe from right to left to pull it into view – so if you’ve used an Android phone with an apps tray, expect zero learning curve when navigating its interface.

OPPO has also upgraded the vertical cover screen’s home screen, adding support for up to three dynamic widgets, so you can quickly access handy features like your camera, voice notes, weather, or even shortcut straight to a messaging app.