Otso Cantos Gin Makes Mindanao Debut and Brings Bold, Premium Taste to Davao

As part of its business strategy, Otso Cantos continues to expand its distribution network across Mindanao, with Lucky Fortune 88 Corp. serving as its exclusive distributor in the region. Initial data presented during the event showed its growing presence in several districts in Davao City, with ongoing expansion into nearby areas. The brand has already reached hundreds of stores and aims to further penetrate communities through partnerships with local retailers and sari-sari store owners.

The company is also opening opportunities for entrepreneurs to become official distributors, offering competitive pricing, marketing support, and access to a fast-moving consumer market. This initiative highlights Otso Cantos’ focus on both product development and grassroots economic participation.

Pichay emphasized that the brand’s expansion into Mindanao is guided by a broader vision of inclusivity and growth.

“We want to bring quality products closer to Filipinos while also creating opportunities for small businesses to grow with us,” he said.

With its strong branding, accessible pricing, and expanding distribution network, Otso Cantos is positioning itself as a growing contender in the local gin market.

As it continues to strengthen its presence in Mindanao, the brand reinforces its message that premium quality can be accessible. With Otso Cantos, every gathering can be elevated through a smoother and more refined drinking experience.

Indeed, for many Dabawenyos, Otso Cantos is redefining what a drink can be. Bold in flavor, rich in experience, and a gateway to opportunity.

For inquiries and partnership opportunities, interested parties may connect with Otso Cantos Mindanao through its local distribution channels.

OTSO CANTOS. Ang Tunay na Gin!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otsocantospremiumgin

Contact No.: 0917 192 6876

Email: Lf88corp@gmail.com / Lf88marketing@gmail.com

GCG.