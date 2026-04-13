Otso Cantos Gin Makes Mindanao Debut and Brings Bold, Premium Taste to Davao

A rising name in the Philippine Gin industry has officially entered the Mindanao market as Otso Cantos marked its Official Local Launch in Davao City, signaling both product expansion and growing business opportunities not only in Davao City but across the broader Mindanao region.
The event, held at Café Lourdes Social in Lanang, Davao City, gathered the brand’s key leadership and partners. Present were founder Hon. Prospero “Butch” Pichay Jr. and the CEO of Lucky Fortune 88 Corp., Mr. Digz Dilangalen, together with members of the Board of Directors, namely Alona Ramo, Maila Maquilan, and Aksan Amsirabi. Also in attendance was the Sales and Marketing Team led by Erica Torrecampo, along with some Davao’s known content creators, partner store owners, and distributors.
Pichay, a seasoned public servant and businessman, is widely recognized for his leadership in government, having served as a former congressman representing Surigao del Sur and as a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. Beyond politics, he has also been active in various business ventures, bringing his experience in leadership and management into the beverage industry through Otso Cantos.
Otso Cantos is manufactured by Cantilan Distillery, Inc. and is developed using a blend of selected botanicals to achieve a smooth and balanced flavor profile. The brand is positioned as a premium yet accessible option, offering quality and affordability for everyday consumers while delivering a refined drinking experience.
During the event, guests experienced the versatility of the gin through mixing demonstrations and cocktail sessions. From fruit-infused blends to innovative combinations, the presentations highlighted the product’s signature smoothness, locally described as “swabe,” making it suitable for social gatherings and casual drinking occasions.
Attendees, including local partners and content creators, described the product as “smooth, swabe, premium, at panalo,” reinforcing its appeal among both new and seasoned gin drinkers.
As part of its business strategy, Otso Cantos continues to expand its distribution network across Mindanao, with Lucky Fortune 88 Corp. serving as its exclusive distributor in the region. Initial data presented during the event showed its growing presence in several districts in Davao City, with ongoing expansion into nearby areas. The brand has already reached hundreds of stores and aims to further penetrate communities through partnerships with local retailers and sari-sari store owners.
The company is also opening opportunities for entrepreneurs to become official distributors, offering competitive pricing, marketing support, and access to a fast-moving consumer market. This initiative highlights Otso Cantos’ focus on both product development and grassroots economic participation.
Pichay emphasized that the brand’s expansion into Mindanao is guided by a broader vision of inclusivity and growth.
“We want to bring quality products closer to Filipinos while also creating opportunities for small businesses to grow with us,” he said.
With its strong branding, accessible pricing, and expanding distribution network, Otso Cantos is positioning itself as a growing contender in the local gin market.
As it continues to strengthen its presence in Mindanao, the brand reinforces its message that premium quality can be accessible. With Otso Cantos, every gathering can be elevated through a smoother and more refined drinking experience.
Indeed, for many Dabawenyos, Otso Cantos is redefining what a drink can be. Bold in flavor, rich in experience, and a gateway to opportunity.
For inquiries and partnership opportunities, interested parties may connect with Otso Cantos Mindanao through its local distribution channels.
OTSO CANTOS. Ang Tunay na Gin!
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Email: Lf88corp@gmail.com / Lf88marketing@gmail.com
GCG.