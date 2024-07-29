Our rays of hope: Youth in climate action

There are currently around 1.2 billion young people aged 15 to 24 in the world, making up 16 percent of the global population. In the Philippines, there are approximately 19.2 million Filipino youth aged 15 to 24, most of whom are either in schools or in the workforce. Even with their diverse background and generational differences, these young people have one thing in common – they are the rays of hope in our continuing effort to pursue and sustain transformative climate action.

Climate Change Commission Secretary Robert E.A. Borje emphasized the importance of equipping the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve a climate-resilient and sustainable world.

“We need to empower our youth to become stewards and advocates of our planet. Aside from providing them with the necessary skills and resources, we must enhance their critical thinking abilities for them to better examine data, analyze problems and develop innovative strategies. This approach, in turn, will equip and capacitate them and the coming generations to fully grasp and comprehend the science of climate change and implement effective solutions,” he said.

With their intrinsic ability to utilize modern computer technology and a wide set of skills in various fields, including arts, science and communication, the youth hold immeasurable potential to yield good results in our venture toward a climate-resilient Philippines.

“They only need guidance in understanding the complexities of climate change and redirecting the use of their gifts toward climate action. Promoting sustainable practices within educational institutions and community organizations, and providing training programs in workplaces will make young Filipinos more prepared to combat climate change in their respective fields, specializations, and future careers,” Borje added.

As digital natives, young people have the capacity to maximize technology to its fullest extent. They can use technology to propagate ecological awareness, starting in their own local communities. Likewise, skilled youth are well-positioned to introduce new technologies and systems that reduce our carbon emissions and promote sustainability.

Moreover, young people have a very high affinity for creativity, especially when it comes to digital arts and communication. With support from the authorities and experienced individuals, these advantages become significant assets for the youth in communicating climate change, pollution, and the loss of biodiversity. This shows the great potential of youth in mainstreaming climate change.

Regardless of the presence or absence of technology, however, the raw potential of the youth in contributing to our climate change efforts is as powerful as it can get. With sheer numbers alone, the youth can shake the landscape of climate change action. If every single young individual proactively participated in initiatives to save our beloved planet, the results would be more than impactful.

By doing simple things like reducing, reusing, refusing, repurposing and recycling, and by educating others on climate change, the youth are already helping a lot. With proper knowledge, support, and training, the results will become even more immense.

Beyond being victims, the youth are invaluable assets who will one day serve as leaders in our venture toward a climate-resilient and climate-smart world. Their skills and critical thinking abilities are necessary for our transition to low-carbon and sustainable economies. With this, we should focus on enhancing youth education and training in green technologies, green entrepreneurship, and sustainable practices, creating green jobs and generating more employment where the youth can utilize their skills and maximize their ideas.

Investing in the youth, particularly in empowering and giving them what they need to grow into fine climate warriors and leaders, extends past upholding responsibility. It is a long-term commitment and strategy that will determine how well we fare in the upcoming nightmares brought by climate change.

The World Youth Skills Day is commemorated every July 15. The celebration underscores the importance of youth empowerment in addressing various societal issues, including climate change through the development of critical thinking and the acquisition and application of modern skills.