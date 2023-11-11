Over 200 couples wed in MisOcc’s ‘Kasalan sa Kapitolyo’

More than 200 couples in Misamis Occidental tied the knot on Wednesday during the Kasalan sa Kapitolyo project of the provincial government. The mass wedding was one of the festivities lined up for the province’s 94th anniversary.

“I pray that the future of every family unified today be filled with happiness, love, and prosperity,” Governor Henry Oaminal shared in a message.

According to the governor, the project’s primary objective was to offer couples from marginalized communities the chance to have a memorable wedding without the need to spend on anything.

“And as they share their anniversaries with our province’s, I also hope that they remain a part of Misamis Occidental’s continued progress,” the governor added.

“It is, after all, the welfare of every Misamisnon family that’s at the heart of our 5Ms platform.”

The ‘5Ms’ or ‘Misamisnon Magpuyong Malinawon, Malambuon ug Malipayon’ (Misamisnon Live Peaceful, Prosperous and Happy)’ is the provincial government’s development thrust introduced by Oaminal.

Among Kasalan sa Kapitolyo’s guests was Senator Francis Tolentino, who also stood as one of the couple-beneficiaries’ godparents in their marriage.

In his remarks, the senator emphasized the significance of the mass wedding, and expressed his positive outlook for the province in the next few years.

“This moment is very important for those getting married, and for Misamis Occidental as well. In 2029, the province will celebrate its 100th year — it’s not easy for a community to reach that many years while remaining united and thriving, and that’s why your 5Ms is the right theme for your celebrations,” said Tolentino as he addressed the couples.

The senator also called for the unity of leaders across the country to “set aside politics” and focus on solving the country’s problems.

Among the presents that the newlyweds received were a P20,000 cash gift and a wedding cake from the provincial government, along with other gifts from the senator’s office.

The mass wedding, formerly called Kasalan ng Bayan, was one of Oaminal’s regular projects during his nine-year stint as the province’s second district congressman.

When he assumed gubernatorial office last year, Oaminal expanded the program province-wide to offer the benefits to more Misamisnons. PR