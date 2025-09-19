Over 200 students learn smart money tips at knowledge channel’s “Estudyantipid” on-ground launch

MORE than 200 high school students learned new practical tips on money management as Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. (KCFI) and BPI Foundation rolled out the on-ground launch of the new season of “Estudyantipid.”

Junior and senior high school learners of Rizal High School were treated to an exclusive preview of the latest episodes of the financial literacy series, headlined by Kapamilya star Mutya Orquia.

KCFI president and executive director Rina Lopez highlighted the importance of bringing life skills straight to classrooms.

“Through ‘Estudyantipid,’ we aim to reach students where they are, with stories that reflect their experiences and prepare them for real-life challenges,” said Rina.

BPI Foundation executive director Carmina Marquez, meanwhile, underscored financial literacy as key to youth empowerment.

“By teaching students how to manage their finances early, we’re helping build a generation that is responsible, resilient, and ready to face the future,” said Carmina.

As part of the launch, KCFI and BPI Foundation also turned over more than 1,500 educational video lessons, with “Estudyantipid” as one of its newest series, via the Knowledge Channel Portable Media Library, which teachers can use to support classroom learning.

Catch the new episodes of “Estudyantipid” premiering this Monday (August 4), during the Grade 6 Araling Panlipunan (AP) timeslot, airing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 1:40pm via BEAM Channel 31, cable, direct-to-home satellite, and digital black boxes.

Audiences can also tune in to Kapamilya Online Live every Saturday from 7:40am to 8:20am, and watch the episodes on Kapamilya Channel every Sunday starting August 10, from 8:15am to 8:40am. Episodes are also available for streaming on iWant.

For more information on KCFI, visit www.knowledgechannel.org or follow @knowledgechannel on Facebook, @kchonline on X, and @knowledgechannelofficial on TikTok.