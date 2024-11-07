Own iPhone 16 for just P68 per day for 24 months with Home Credit

THE wait is over for all Apple fans! The much-awaited has finally arrived in the country, and Home Credit Philippines (HCPH), the country's leading consumer finance company, is making it easier for Filipinos in Mindanao to own Apple’s latest devices, thanks to its flexible installment plans available at select iPhone resellers across the region.
Upgrade or switch to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max without breaking the bank. With Home Credit’s financing, you can enjoy payments as low as PhP68 per day, depending on your preferred option and plan.
Enjoy fast, flexible installments
Home Credit makes it easy to purchase your iPhone 16 device with just a 30% downpayment and flexible installment plans to fit your budget. You can opt for 0% interest for up to 12 months installment plan or 1% interest per month for up to 24 months installment options—giving more Filipinos the opportunity to own Apple’s premium technology, making #iPhonesForEveryone.
With just one valid ID, eligible customers can apply for an installment plan and get approval in as fast as one minute. You can download the Home Credit App from or the to get pre-approval of product installments for aquick shopping experience. You can also approach a Home Credit sales representative at any partner store to assist with your purchase.
You can get Home Credit’s incredible offer at Home Credit-supported iPhone resellers across Mindanao, such as 8telcom, LPC Essentials Corporation, Meetrovi, Octagon, Oro Gadgets, Silicon Valley, Steezy Gadget Hub, and Wiltelcom.
Discover the iPhone 16 Series
The iPhone 16 Series offers cutting-edge features, sleek designs, and powerful performance across its lineup, catering to the diverse needs of Filipinos.
Enjoy remarkable capabilities with the iPhone 16
Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, the iPhone 16 comes in striking Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine colors. It boasts a powerful A18 chip for seamless performance and a 6.1-inch OLED display with a crisp 2556x1179 resolution for incredible visuals.
Additionally, you can capture stunning photos with its 48MP fusion and 12MP ultra-wide rear cameras, and 12MP front camera. Weighing just 170g, the iPhone 16 offers up to 22 hours of video playback. It also has an aluminum frame, ceramic shield front, and IP68-rated water, splash, and dust resistance. You can own this device for as little as PhP68 a day for over 24 months, depending on your chosen variant and plan.
Experience superior performance with the iPhone 16 Plus
Equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display and a resolution of 2796x1290, the iPhone 16 Plus delivers vivid, true-to-life visuals. Its larger battery provides up to 27 hours of video playback, keeping you powered up throughout the day. Weighing 199g, it runs on the cutting-edge A18 chip, ensuring smooth and responsive performance.
It also has a 48MP fusion and 12MP ultra-wide rear cameras and a 12MP front camera to allow you to capture high-quality photos and videos. You can choose from Black, White, Pink, Teal, or Ultramarine colors, with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Based on your preferred variant and plan, you can get this device for just PhP77 per day for 24 months.
Utilize top-tier specifications with the iPhone 16 Pro
The iPhone 16 Pro provides sizable space for your needs with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Offered in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium colors, its sleek design combines strength and style with a titanium frame, ceramic shield front, and textured matte glass back. Equipped with an A18 Pro chip and long-lasting battery life, this device ensures lightning-fast performance and supports up to 27 hours of video playback.
The advanced pro camera system includes a 48MP fusion lens, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 12MP front camera for high-quality photos and videos. Weighing 199g, the iPhone 16 Pro also boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2622x1206, and its IP68 rating ensures protection against dust, water, and splashes.This device can be yours for as low as PhP86 daily for 24 months depending on your variant and plan.
Embrace innovative technology with the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Featuring a spacious 6.9-inch OLED display and a high resolution of 2868x1320, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers an exceptional viewing experience. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, it guarantees smooth and ultra-fast performance, even during demanding tasks. Its professional-grade camera system, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro, captures stunning photos and videos with precision.
Offering an extended battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro Max provides up to 33 hours of video playback, ideal for long days on the go. Available in striking Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium finishes, it is built with a titanium frame, ceramic shield front, and matte glass back. This model is available in storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. You can pay as low as PhP104 a day for 24 months, depending on the variant and plan you choose for this device.
Ready to experience the latest in smartphone innovation? Visit iPhone resellers across Mindanao, supported by Home Credit, and take advantage of flexible payment plans to own the new iPhone 16. You can also check the availability of your preferred iPhone 16 model at Home Credit partner stores near you by visiting .
To learn more about the latest updates from Home Credit Philippines, visit its official website, You may also follow its official , , and accounts.
Protect your device with the Home Credit Protect Device Protection plan. It covers repairs and replacements for accidental and liquid damage, plus, it extends your warranty by one year after the manufacturer’s warranty period ends. Enjoy the convenience of door-to-door pick-up and delivery for device repair or replacement services at no extra cost! Just add to your installments so you can enjoy peace of mind for up to two years for as low as P3 per day.
Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the and the PR