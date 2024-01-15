Pablo and the art of spoken word

Twenty-two-year-old Richard Karl Responso is among the young talents who have been given the chance to showcase what they have while continuously promoting the creative industries as a whole.

Karl, who carries the stage name “Pablo,” is a rising poet. He graces the stage with his creative yet unique way of sending an insightful message that many of his audience can relate to. His spoken poetry pieces range from love notes to developmental inspirations.

Karl discovered his interest in poetry when he was in senior high school. He became part of a school play “by accident.” The actor who was supposed to portray the role of “Pablo” backed out. Karl accepted the offer to pinch hit. Without him knowing it, it was the turning point of a talent he had not discovered yet.

“Doon talaga ako nag-umpisa sa pagsusulat. Gumagawa na ako noon ng mga tula lalo na noong nag-umpisa na akong manligaw,” the young poet shared. “Simula noon, dinala ko na ang pangalang Pablo hanggang nakilala na ako sa pangalang ‘yon.”

As a newbie spoken poetry artist at 17, Karl wrote his first-ever piece which he called “Salamat, Ram”.

“It’s all about my first-ever GF (girlfriend), puppy love pa noon. Sinulat ko ‘yon after we broke up pero ‘di ko pinabasa sa iba. Sabi ko nga, dinadaan ko sa pagsulat iyong mga nararamdaman ko. Sa pagsusulat ko ibinubuhos lahat,” he said.

Karl has already composed more than 60 poems since he embraced “Pablo.” From his very first piece to this day, he revealed that his passion for this form of art has continued to fuel his desire to help promote and popularize it.

“What makes poetry interesting is the fact that it can make the reader feel the writer’s emotions. Gusto ko lang naman ipaalam sa iba ang bagay na nararamdaman ko, at bagay na minsan ay pinagdudahan kung sino ako. And also, poems can paint a picture in our minds,” Karl noted.

Karl draws inspiration from his experiences and the things around him when writing his poems.

“Lalo na sa pag-ibig ng kung sino-sino, sa akin man ‘yan o hindi, sa nangyayari sa pamilya ko, ng iba. Parang gusto kong mag sulat sa pagkakataon na parang dama ko rin yung nararamdaman ng iba,” he said.

To those who are interested in poetry or those who are starting out in this field, Karl has this advice: “Patuloy lang sa kung ano ang gusto nilang gawin. Read a lot, write a lot, walk a lot. Ilabas lang ang nararamdaman sa pamamagitan ng pagsusulat ng tula kasi ‘yan ang simula.”

With the approval and implementation of the Philippine Creative Industries Act (PCIDA) in 2022, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which is on top of its implementation, has already launched and conducted several projects and events. These are all geared toward the realization of the goals stipulated in the act, particularly in developing and promoting the creative industries.

DTI 11 launched “FiestaKUCHA” and “Fiesta Haraya” during the third quarter of last year to strengthen the creative industries further. Karl was among the artists, or the so-called creatives, who graced the said events in Davao City and Metro Manila, respectively. He performed alongside renowned Dabawenyo artists sculptor-painter Kublai Millan, singer-composer Joey Ayala, singer Maan Chua, and human beatbox artist Neil Llanes, among others.

“Napakagandang opportunity at exposure para sa mga katulad ko na nagkaroon ng platform to showcase our talents. “Salamat” talaga ang una kong maisip ‘pag naiisip ko ang DTI kasi sila ang nagbigay sa’kin ng pagkakataon na ipakita kung ano ang kaya ko at kung sino ako sa larangan ng spoken poetry,” Karl said.

Karl has nothing else in his mind now except to continuously improve himself in the art of spoken word, from writing his own poems to performing in front of various audiences and on different platforms and stages.

