Feature

Pag-Ibig calamity loan ready for members affected by Mindanao quake and Eastern Visayas floods

Pag-Ibig calamity loan ready for members affected by Mindanao quake and Eastern Visayas floods .
Pag-Ibig calamity loan ready for members affected by Mindanao quake and Eastern Visayas floods .

Pag-Ibig Fund announced on Friday, November 24, 2023 that the agency’s calamity loan is  ready to help members affected by the Southern Mindanao earthquake and Eastern  Visayas Floods.  

“Pag-Ibig Fund has allocated calamity loan funds to help affected members in Saranggani,  Davao Occidental, Glan, Sarangani Province, General Santos City and other parts of  Mindanao, as well as Eastern Samar, Northern Samar and distressed areas in Eastern Visayas  recover from the devastation caused by last week’s earthquake and floods. We are also working  closely with local government units in these areas, in line with the call of President Ferdinand  Marcos, Jr. to extend all the necessary help to our fellow Filipinos in these calamity-hit areas,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and Chairperson of the 11-member Pag-Ibig Fund Board of  Trustees. 

Under the Pag-Ibig Calamity Loan, eligible members may borrow up to 80 percent of their total Pag-IBIG Savings, which consist of their monthly contributions, the counterpart  employer’s contributions, and accumulated dividends earned. 

In consideration of  the plight of the members, the loan is offered at a rate of 5.95 percent per annum, which is the  lowest rate in the market. The loan is payable over a period of up to three years, with a  grace period of three months so that the initial payment is due only on the fourth  month after the loan is released. Qualified borrowers may apply for the calamity loan  within 90 days from the date when an area has been declared under a state of calamity. 

Pag-Ibig Fund Chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, stated that the  agency has already released P2.48 billion in calamity loans to help 149,607 members in  calamity-hit areas in the country as of October this year. She added that Pag-Ibig  branches in these areas remain open and are now coordinating with the local  government units which have already declared states of calamity in their respective  jursidictions, for the deployment of service desks and the agency’s mobile branch, the  Lingkod Pag-IBIG On Wheels, to receive applications for calamity loans from members  as well as insurance claims from current Pag-Ibig Housing Loan borrowers whose  properties have been damaged following the calamities. 

“We at Pag-Ibig understand that our members in calamity-stricken areas need immediate  financial assistance to help rebuild their lives. That is why we make sure that all our programs  and services remain accessible to them. Even while our offices and personnel in calamity-hit  areas have also been affected by these disasters, our branches remain open and are ready to  receive loan applications and housing loan insurance claims. We are also preparing to deploy  our Lingkod Pag-Ibig on Wheels to areas which have been most affected, to further bring our  services closer to our members. And, for members who have internet access, the Virtual Pag IBIG is ready to accept their calamity loan applications online. We assure our members that they  can count on their Lingkod Pag-IBIG to help them during these trying times,” said Acosta.  (SPONSORED CONTENT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph