Pag-IBIG honors LANDBANK as top government employer

Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) was recently honored as Top Government Employer under the National Government category during the Home Development Mutual Fund Stakeholder Accomplishment Report (Pag-IBIG StAR) in the National Capital Region, for having the most number of employees who voluntarily raised their contributions in 2024.
LANDBANK Executive Vice President Alan V. Bornas (3rd from right) accepted the citation from Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene C. Acosta (center), alongside Deputy Chief Executive Officer Benjamin R. Felix Jr. (3rd from left), Senior Vice President Atty. Marie Antoniette D. Diaz (2nd from right), and Vice Presidents Perlacita A. Roldan (rightmost), Florencio Pedro O. Galang Jr. (leftmost), and Atty. Marciano C. Pimentel Jr. (2nd from left).